NRVNews
Bandy, Ronald Edward
Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
NRVNews
Poff, Anita Willis
Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
NRVNews
Brooks, Ellen Dalton
Ellen Faye Dalton Brooks, 72, of Riner, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1950 in Carroll County, Virginia. Faye is preceded in death by her father, Wiley Dalton; mother, Sabra Jackson Dalton; stepmother, Ruth Dalton...
NRVNews
McCoy, Mary Warden
Mary Ann Warden McCoy, 78, of Radford, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Westminister-Canterbury Nursing Home in Lynchburg. She was born April 15, 1944, in Radford, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, James and Anniebell Warden. She was an active and life-long member of Morgan’s Chapel United...
NRVNews
Young, Dean
Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
NRVNews
Meredith, Cimberly Dulaney
Cimberly Lynn Dulaney Meredith, of Christiansburg, VA went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Cim fought a courageous and strong battle with many health issues over the years, however, God decided he needed another angel and took her home, where there will be no more suffering or pain.
NRVNews
Hamblin, Harold Dennis
Harold Dennis Hamblin, 72, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wallace and Ethel Mae Hamblin. He was a signal maintainer for 31 years with Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a member of Dublin Church of God.
NRVNews
Williams, Harmon Edmond
Harmon Edmond Williams, 93, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date.
NRVNews
Fisher, Timothy Lee
On Sunday September 11, 2022, the arms of Jesus welcomed Timothy Lee Fisher, born September 13, 1972. Tim fought a long and hard 3-year battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his paternal Grandparents Essie and Annabelle Fisher, and his maternal grandparents, Edward, and Virginia (“Virgie”) Odham. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fisher-Bolling of Blacksburg; his father, Michael Fisher, of Christiansburg; his children, Paige Martin (Alex) of Leland NC, Brittany of Harrogate TN, and Ethan of Botetourt VA, Austin Fisher, of Ceres, VA; grandchildren, Elias and Wyatt Fisher of Botetourt, VA,. Also surviving is his fiancé Rosetta Gross of Ceres, VA. Tim also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory.
NRVNews
Davis, Sr., Adris Albert
Adris Albert “Al” Davis, Sr., 72, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home in Fairlawn, Va. Al was a true patriot and family man. After graduating from Bramwell High School, he served his Country in the U. S. Marine Corp and the Army Reserves, receiving two Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post #1184, American Legion Post #58, and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC). Al was a faithful and active member and served as an usher and trustee at FMBC.
NRVNews
Moles, Frances Howell
Frances Louise Moles, 83 of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Cline & Haley Myrtle Howell; brothers, Buddy, Bobby, Allan, Billy Joe, Jackie and Thomas; and sister, Dorothy Mae. She is survived by Alvin Moles; daughters &...
thecarrollnews.com
Two boys who shared a name
Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
NRVNews
Brewer, James Robert
James Robert (J.R.) Brewer, 88, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends that J.R. had touched in some way throughout his life. He was born November 16, 1933, in Carroll County, and was the son of the late Raymond Ellis Brewer and Hallie Elizabeth Brewer. J.R. Brewer was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on many boards and was an avid supporter and former leader of the Missions at FUMC.
NRVNews
Conner, Judy Byrd
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make this as short as possible for all the people I love.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
NRVNews
9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament
The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
NRVNews
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival – A Family Tradition
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL! The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premiere local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event.
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
