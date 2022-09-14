Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Superintendent: Claims made about Lincoln workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'
Superintendent Paul Gausman said social media claims about content shared at a Lincoln Public Schools staff workshop on how to support LGBTQ students "are simply untrue." Gausman said he met with Ryan Sallans — the transgender speaker who led the workshop at Scott Middle School on Aug. 10 — and staff in attendance in his inquiry and concluded the allegations about the presentation were unfounded.
News Channel Nebraska
If it exists at all, Talmage Fire Board in disarray
TALMAGE - The Talmage Fire Board is in apparent disarray. With four of five board members not seeking re-election in August, Board President Allen Gottwald welcomed an election where he and newcomers Gage Boyce, Megan Brehm, Stephanie DeGroot and Diane Bohlken were top vote-getters. On Wednesday, apparent board members Boyce,...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
klkntv.com
Ricketts touts $12.7 billion in tax relief, reminds Nebraskans to claim credits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he and the Legislature have enacted $12.7 billion in tax relief since he took office. More than $10 billion of that has been property tax relief. Last session, the Legislature passed a tax relief bill that will reduce the...
Officials: Nebraskans failed to claim $200M in state tax credits
LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Lancaster County officials look to fill over 100 vacant positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City and county officials announced Thursday that they will be holding a career fair with hopes to fill over 100 vacant positions. Barb McIntyre, Lincoln-Lancaster County’s human resources director, told Channel 8 that vacant positions span diverse roles. These roles include recreation leaders and...
klin.com
Lincoln Electric System Proposes Rate Increase
After five years with no rate adjustment, the Lincoln Electric System Administrative Board has proposed a budget that includes a 4.8% systemwide increase to 2023 retail electric rates. The rate adjustment primarily is due to budgeted increases in power and transmission costs which are the costs to generate and deliver...
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
1011now.com
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City High School wins marching band competition
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School won the Class A marching band competition at the 2022 AppleJack parade on Saturday. Nebraska City’s band scored 275 points. Blair was second with 274. Class B: Conestoga 255; Syracuse 253. Class C: Palmyra 260; Lourdes Central 230. Class D: Exeter...
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Police, FAA investigating skydiving accident
CRETE - Crete Police, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a Thursday skydiving accident at the Crete Municipal Airport. According to Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, at 4:09 PM Thursday, Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue, and StarCare Medical Transport were dispatched to the Crete Municipal Airport. They then treated and transported two individuals with "life threatening" injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff's office participates in speeding enforcement
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has concluded participation in a nationwide speeding prevention enforcement through Aug. 14. Deputies made 409 call for service during the 25-day campaign. There were 181 traffic warnings and 53 citations. The sheriff’s office also reports 17 arrests, including charges of driving under...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
