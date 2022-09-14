ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Kearney Hub

Superintendent: Claims made about Lincoln workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'

Superintendent Paul Gausman said social media claims about content shared at a Lincoln Public Schools staff workshop on how to support LGBTQ students "are simply untrue." Gausman said he met with Ryan Sallans — the transgender speaker who led the workshop at Scott Middle School on Aug. 10 — and staff in attendance in his inquiry and concluded the allegations about the presentation were unfounded.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

If it exists at all, Talmage Fire Board in disarray

TALMAGE - The Talmage Fire Board is in apparent disarray. With four of five board members not seeking re-election in August, Board President Allen Gottwald welcomed an election where he and newcomers Gage Boyce, Megan Brehm, Stephanie DeGroot and Diane Bohlken were top vote-getters. On Wednesday, apparent board members Boyce,...
TALMAGE, NE
Beatrice, NE
Education
City
Beatrice, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

Lincoln, Lancaster County officials look to fill over 100 vacant positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City and county officials announced Thursday that they will be holding a career fair with hopes to fill over 100 vacant positions. Barb McIntyre, Lincoln-Lancaster County’s human resources director, told Channel 8 that vacant positions span diverse roles. These roles include recreation leaders and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Electric System Proposes Rate Increase

After five years with no rate adjustment, the Lincoln Electric System Administrative Board has proposed a budget that includes a 4.8% systemwide increase to 2023 retail electric rates. The rate adjustment primarily is due to budgeted increases in power and transmission costs which are the costs to generate and deliver...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Auction generating attention

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City High School wins marching band competition

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School won the Class A marching band competition at the 2022 AppleJack parade on Saturday. Nebraska City’s band scored 275 points. Blair was second with 274. Class B: Conestoga 255; Syracuse 253. Class C: Palmyra 260; Lourdes Central 230. Class D: Exeter...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
CRETE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crete Police, FAA investigating skydiving accident

CRETE - Crete Police, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a Thursday skydiving accident at the Crete Municipal Airport. According to Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, at 4:09 PM Thursday, Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue, and StarCare Medical Transport were dispatched to the Crete Municipal Airport. They then treated and transported two individuals with "life threatening" injuries.
CRETE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff's office participates in speeding enforcement

SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has concluded participation in a nationwide speeding prevention enforcement through Aug. 14. Deputies made 409 call for service during the 25-day campaign. There were 181 traffic warnings and 53 citations. The sheriff’s office also reports 17 arrests, including charges of driving under...
OTOE COUNTY, NE

