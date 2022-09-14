Read full article on original website
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
Study to be conducted on pedestrianizing Milwaukee's Brady Street
MILWAUKEE — A local business group is exploring the idea of pedestrianizing Milwaukee’s Brady Street after a fatal car crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Brady Street Business Improvement District on Wednesday voted to conduct a study on the idea of closing the street to traffic and increase pedestrian safety.
This Frank Lloyd Wright house is on the market for the first time in its history
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — For three quarters of a million dollars, you could be the proud owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant. The six-bedroom home, located at 1425 Valley View Dr., is on the market for the first time in its history. It was originally designed in 1954 for a member of the family.
Mayors meet in Milwaukee to discuss water equity, lead service lines
MILWAUKEE — It would take 70 years to replace Milwaukee’s lead service lines because of a “lack of funding,” according to Mayor Cavalier Johnson. On Thursday, mayors from 11 cities joined Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at the Mayors Commission on Water Equity. They discussed how funds...
