reviewed.com

The Best Slide-In Electric Ranges of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. While a beautifully-designed freestanding range can act...
reviewed.com

Glamor and smooth operation—this Samsung French-door fridge is a standout

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Like many French-doors these days, this Samsung Bespoke refrigerator features a four-door design, with two doors that open to the main fridge compartment, a flex drawer, and a freezer drawer. You...
reviewed.com

This Samsung gas range looks great, but performance is lacking

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the Samsung NX60A6511S Freestanding Gas Range. Dimensions: 29 15/16" x 46 5/16"-47 1/16" (Adjustable) x 28 11/16" (W x H x D) Capacity: 6.0 cubic feet. Finishes: Black, black stainless...
reviewed.com

We tried this fruit fly trap with 70K reviews on Amazon—and it worked

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every summer for the past four years, my apartment becomes infested with fruit flies. It starts out small—one or two hanging around the sink—and then suddenly there are a hundred flying around my kitchen. They’re too small for fly swatters, and sticky traps fill up real fast. Not to mention, the at-home DIY solutions don’t work when you’ve got tons of flies multiplying every day and spreading to other rooms in your house. I was tired of living in bug hell, so I decided to try a different method.
reviewed.com

AMD vs Nvidia: Which graphics card should you get?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nvidia’s graphics cards had a comfortable lead on AMD’s cards for years, but AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series lineup put the two brands in a competition like never before. Both manufacturers are constantly adding new features and updating their graphics architecture in their cards to keep the competition hot, but Nvidia’s key features like ray tracing and supersampling have been around for longer, whereas AMD has the lead on frame rates (for now). Ultimately, you’ll have to decide if you prefer the best frame rates or the best ray tracing.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 battery life test shows tremendous performance for Pro models

The iPhone 14 series is available in stores, so buyers who haven’t preordered one can test the handset before deciding which model to purchase. However, brief in-store hands-on experiences will not answer at least one crucial question about the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max: How good is the battery life compared to last year’s model?
reviewed.com

This coffee maker is ultra smart. But, does it perform as well?

Picture this: You just woke up, it's early, and you're already craving your first dose of caffeine. So, you roll over, press a few buttons on your phone, and before you even make it into the kitchen, there's a cup of freshly brewed coffee waiting for you. The best part? It's made just the way you like it. This is the futuristic reality that the Spinn Coffee Maker (available at Amazon) wants to create. This automatic coffee machine is smart, sleek, and built to satisfy coffee brats and newbies alike, thanks to its customizable and easy-to-navigate interface.
reviewed.com

Did this sustainable clothing brand create the perfect running short?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For the ultimate pair of running shorts, look no further than the Janji AFO Middle Run Short. These shorts are lightweight and breathable and effectively wick away moisture to keep you dry and comfy on long, sweaty runs. They have pockets to help you stash small items and keep your hands free. On top of that, the brand’s sustainability efforts can make you feel good about your purchase. If you’ve been looking for a new pair of jogging bottoms, these Janji running shorts should make your, ahem, short list.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care and sleep

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and sleep. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Riley, ELEMIS, M-61 Powerful Skincare and more. The deals start at just $4.80 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
ZDNet

Bad iPhone battery after installing iOS 16? Don't panic! Do this instead

IOS 16 has been out a few days and people are complaining about iPhone battery problems after installing the update. Rapid battery drop during the iOS 16 install process. A noticeable drop in "Battery Health" following the installation of iOS 16. Let's look at these separately. Also: Problems downloading iOS...
reviewed.com

Apple’s splendid new Watch SE does more, costs less

It almost feels like a mistake: Apple introduced a new-and-improved Watch SE model for 2022 (available at Amazon for $249.00) but lowered the starting price by $30. That makes an already great product even more compelling. Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may...
Us Weekly

15 End-of-Summer Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
