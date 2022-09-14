Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Court hearing set for Monday in Baltimore's Adnan Syed case
BALTIMORE — (AP) — A court hearing has been set for Monday in Baltimore to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial." Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
foxbaltimore.com
Expert weighs in on Mosby's trail delay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge Wednesday ruled that Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal fraud and perjury trial will be delayed for a second time. The prosecution and defense will be back in court Thursday to figure out a new timeline. Former city prosecutor Kurt Nachtman with EN Lawyers joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation.
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen. Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.
Independent investigations division investigate an officer involved shooting
Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 4100 block of Sands Road. Police say the man involved had left the house and fired several shots outside.
Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County
BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blood Trail Leads To Attempted Murder Victim In Baltimore
A trail of blood led police to a victim of a Baltimore shooting that occurred overnight, authorities say. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, where they did not find a victim, but instead a trail of blood, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County business owner sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County business owner has been sentenced to federal prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans to sell two Baltimore properties he owned. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Philip Abramowitz, 50, of Pikesville, to one year in federal prison and one year of home detention,...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Nottingham MD
Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
Man Convicted Of Killing His Girlfriend May Get Second Chance After New Evidence Is Revealed
A man who has maintained his innocence for decades after being convicted for killing his girlfriend may be getting a second chance after Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge to vacate his sentence, officials say. Adnan Syed, 42, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee over 20 years...
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit
Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
CBS News
Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting
AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
Comments / 0