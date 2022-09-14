ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

foxbaltimore.com

Expert weighs in on Mosby's trail delay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge Wednesday ruled that Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal fraud and perjury trial will be delayed for a second time. The prosecution and defense will be back in court Thursday to figure out a new timeline. Former city prosecutor Kurt Nachtman with EN Lawyers joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
CBS Baltimore

ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen.  Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Blood Trail Leads To Attempted Murder Victim In Baltimore

A trail of blood led police to a victim of a Baltimore shooting that occurred overnight, authorities say. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, where they did not find a victim, but instead a trail of blood, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit

Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

