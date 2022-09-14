LONDON (AP) — Walking off the field at Brentford’s small stadium in west London had a very different feel for Arsenal this time around. A straight-forward 3-0 win at the 17,000-seat Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday retained Arsenal’s spot atop the Premier League table and made it six victories in seven games for Mikel Arteta’s side. Quite a contrast from a year ago, when Arsenal opened the season with a humbling 2-0 defeat at Brentford — which was playing its first topflight game in 74 years — and went on to lose the next two games as well for its worst start to a campaign in 67 years. “A lot of people described that day as embarrassing but I looked at it as a character-building day,” Arteta said. “You have to learn from those moments and then days like today happen. We are enjoying our football.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO