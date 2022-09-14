Read full article on original website
First storm of the season could soak SF Bay Area with up to 3 inches of rain
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the Bay Area.
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
Rain and gusty winds are in the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday.
