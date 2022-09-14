ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Rain and gusty winds are in the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

