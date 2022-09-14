ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Enlists Rapper to Promote Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Lil Yachty helped promote Drake's unreleased shoe. Everything fans must know about the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold."

Sportswear giant Nike knew what it was doing by partnering with Drake . Similar to athletes, the superstar rapper is able to elevate everyone around him. Even better, fellow rappers want to team up with Drake whenever they get the chance.

Earlier this year, Drake launched his own sub-label under Nike called NOCTA . In addition to performance apparel, NOCTA is tackling lifestyle shoes. So far, two colorways of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra have been released, and a third is on the way.

Drake enlisted rapper Lil Yachty to promote the 'Black & Gold' colorway to further drive up hype for the already hotly-anticipated shoes. NOCTA posted pictures of Lil Yachty modeling the unreleased shoes to all of its social media accounts. Below is everything fans need to know to purchase the shoes before they sell out.

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Black & Gold' Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2oHx_0hvViKc000
NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Black & Gold'

Nike

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Black Yellow' releases on September 16, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes for $190 on the NOCTA website and select retailers.

Once Drake's kicks sell out, fans can purchase a pair on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, or GOAT. We recently commended Nike and Drake for producing enough of the shoes so they remain relatively affordable for the average consumer.

Unlike the triple-white and triple-black shoes that preceded it, the 'Black & Gold' colorway is the first installment in Drake's signature line to move away from the monochromatic aesthetic.

Between the albums, sneakers, and clothing line, it has been an exciting past 12 months for Drake. Lucky for us, the 35-year-old rapper shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Stick with FanNation Kicks for all of your sneaker news.

