AFP

Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' wins Toronto festival top prize

Steven Spielberg's deeply personal new movie "The Fabelmans" secured its position as an early Oscars frontrunner Sunday by winning the top prize at the Toronto International Film festival. "This is the most personal film I've made and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire 'Fabelman' family."
