Several beloved family businesses closing for good in Ocean City
After Sunday, 98 years of baking tradition will come to an end as Wards Pastry closes for good.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
ocnjdaily.com
Featured Vacation Rental: September 16, 2022
Address: 137 Ocean Ave, Unit s, Ocean City, NJ 08226. RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Welcome to the Sandcastle offered by Beach Block Realty at 137 Ocean Avenue in Ocean City, NJ. This stunning NEW construction 2nd floor property offers the latest in ultra-luxury open floor plan shore living comprised of 2,580 ft2 with 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms comfortably sleeps up to 16 guests. The private elevator provides ease of access for luggage upon arrival, as well as seamless entry for grandparents or those needing extra assistance. Situated only two blocks from the beach on the edge of the Gardens, you are ideally located for short walks to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown attractions to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer during your relaxing stay. The interior of our home was beautifully designed with brand new furnishings and quality finishes to create a tranquil environment for your stay. From initial design through final construction, every detail was carefully considered from the open floorplan living to the luxury finishes throughout the house.
25 Stores, Restaurants You’re Demanding at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
We asked and you answered. Many who live in and around Atlantic County still like the idea of a true shopping mall. Here are the stores and restaurants you'd love to see become part of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. The mall currently has some vacancies, and you commented that...
fox29.com
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - New Jersey's casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly...
capemayvibe.com
Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww
Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Long Beach Township police: Building collapses in Barnegat Light
Police in Long Beach Township confirmed Saturday night that a building collapsed in Barnegat Light.
Is A New Era Of Gambling In Atlantic City & New Jersey Coming?
New Jersey Members Don Guardian and Claire Swift are co-sponsoring legislation to renew internet gaming in Atlantic City and New Jersey, in the form of A2190. This will permit internet gaming to continue for another decade. It passed unanimously in the New Jersey General Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
downbeach.com
Thousands turn out for first day of Downbeach Seafood Festival
VENTNOR – There was a steady stream of seafood lovers paying the price of admission to the Downbeach Seafood Festival, which is celebrating its third year at Ski Beach park in Ventnor, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. At 2 p.m. on the main stage, Funk Daddy band entertained the crowd gathered near the bay as they munched on good eats and took swigs of craft beers. They were followed by the swaying hips of dancers from the South Pacific Island Dance group. But in between acts, organizer Jon Henderson of Good Time Tricycle thanked Mayor Beth Holtzman and Commissioners Tim Kriebel and Lance Landgraf for the partnership with the city to put on a fabulous weekend of food, beer and fun.
downbeach.com
Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City
VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
capemayvibe.com
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
fannetasticfood.com
Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ
Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Atlantic City Utilities Site Survey Reveals Major Threat Concerns
We have obtained a copy of a comprehensive site survey report that was prepared on April 15, 2020 for the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. The site survey was conducted by the Falcon Consulting Group on April 9, 2020. The Falcon Consulting Group Managing Partner is Thomas W. Raftery, III,...
