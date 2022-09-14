ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridaing.com

19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For

Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala

Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

In Florida, the Right to Vote Can Cost You

(Source: BC Gabriella Sanchez) Despite a state constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most people with past convictions, Florida has done all it can to keep them from the polls. Fifty-five-year-old Kelvin Bolton was arrested at a homeless shelter earlier this year in Gainesville, Florida. He was held on a...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
ALACHUA, FL

