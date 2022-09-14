Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Weather for USF at Florida: Swampy night at The Swamp anticipated
USF has traveled north for its first road trip of the 2022 season, as they'll face in-state foe Florida, which comes in at No. 18 in this week's AP Top 25. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
duvalsports.com
Creekside Can’t Bring Down Buchholz And Florida Commit Whittemore In District Shootout
St, John’s Fl- Florida commit Creed Whittemore started hot with two rushing touchdowns. The first was for 51 yards, and the second was a 40-yarder to put Buchholz up 14-0 early on Creekside. The legacy commit is the brother of Florida WR Trent Whittemore, and his mother Missy Whittemore, also played volleyball at Florida, in the 1990s.
floridaing.com
19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For
Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Florida vs. USF: Need to knowUSF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this ...
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
mycbs4.com
Local high school football teams see cancellations due to flooding at Citizens Field
Gainesville, FL — With football season in full swing, some local high school teams have seen their games cancelled or relocated due to the rain causing flooding at Citizens Field. "I know it's very disappointing for the kids. It's disappointing for me," Clint Bryan has been in charge of...
alachuachronicle.com
I AM Productions presents “Sleeping with the Enemy”
NEWBERRY, Fla. – “Sleeping with the Enemy” will be presented on September 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Newberry Municipal Building, 25420 W. Newberry Road, Newberry. Tickets may be purchased here.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
fox35orlando.com
'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration Tells Gainesville To Abandon Zoning Reform
Across the country, a growing number of state politicians are proposing or passing laws that override localities' ability to say no to new development. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is actively urging cities to knock off zoning reforms that legalize more housing. Last week, Florida's Department of Economic...
thewestsidegazette.com
In Florida, the Right to Vote Can Cost You
(Source: BC Gabriella Sanchez) Despite a state constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most people with past convictions, Florida has done all it can to keep them from the polls. Fifty-five-year-old Kelvin Bolton was arrested at a homeless shelter earlier this year in Gainesville, Florida. He was held on a...
cw34.com
Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead
OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
Florida man riding stolen scooter tries to shoot and kill man
A man's been accused of attempted murder after he shot at another man while riding a stolen scooter.
WCJB
Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
WCJB
Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
