Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
wuft.org
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
WCJB
‘I was hired right away’: Dozens of job seekers attend Alachua County school job fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of candidates showed up at the second Alachua County School Board career fair in a week. “It gives people who have the positions, the opportunity to meet people because otherwise, everything’s online,” said Lucine Kouyoumjian. “I can’t present myself online as who I really am.”
WCJB
‘In a community like this, we need that’: Alachua County Commissioners pass a program focused on tenant’s rights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners passed the Rental Permitting Program ordinance in a 4-to-1 vote. Commissioner Raemi-Eagle Glenn, voted in dissent. With the new ordinance, renters must be given information about their rights. “You have to pay all your rent. So to know all your rights, I think...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
alachuachronicle.com
Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
WCJB
Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
RELATED PEOPLE
alachuacounty.us
Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County Notice of Funding Availability for Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds
The Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County (the "Authority") is accepting applications for consideration to provide tax-exempt bond financing for multi-family rental developments located in Alachua County, Florida. Applications from developers ("Applicants") seeking tax-exempt revenue bond financing for qualified housing developments that meet the goals of the Authority and comply with applicable federal and state law ("Application"). Applications will be accepted at any time. To be considered, the Applicant must prepare and submit six electronic copies on CDs or flash drives and one copy of a clear and concise proposal that is bound, organized with tabs/dividers, and fully responds to the information requested in the "Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program Application."
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
alachuachronicle.com
New homeowner receives keys to Habitat house built on land donated by the City of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – First-time homeowner Ashley Burke fought back tears as she thanked the many individuals and organizations on her list during Tuesday’s dedication of her new Alachua Habitat for Humanity home in East Gainesville. “I give thanks to God and thank my fiancé, Habitat, the city, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County offers low income residents chance to apply for home repair funding
Alachua County is offering homeowners a chance to apply for funding for home repairs. These funds include grants for low income families. The Alachua County Housing Division has $200,000 to disperse to residents. The grants offer roof replacements and emergency repairs. The program is first come, first serve. Housing Program...
WCJB
Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waives fees for National Adoption Weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend is National Adoption Weekend and the Alachua County Animal Resources & Care joined the campaign and waived adoption fees. Shelters are having an increase in animal intakes, but a decrease in pet adoptions. This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Temporarily Closes Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead for Land Management and Restoration Activities
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. The trails will be closed beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to remain in effect for three months. During this time, a timber harvest will occur over 311 acres of the Preserve. In addition to heavy logging equipment operating in the woods and trees falling, there will be logging trucks on the service roads, which partially overlap with the trail system. Trail closure was identified as the best way to protect public safety during the timber sale operation. Visit the Barr Hammock Preserve webpage for specific dates for trail closure.
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Former Clay County Sheriff not guilty on all charges in trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Not Guilty Verdict reached on all charges in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. The Former Sheriff was charged with evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement after allegedly having the woman he was having an affair with arrested for stalking.
Comments / 0