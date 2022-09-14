ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line

The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
CROSS CITY, FL
WCJB

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Book
alachuacounty.us

Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County Notice of Funding Availability for Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds

The Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County (the "Authority") is accepting applications for consideration to provide tax-exempt bond financing for multi-family rental developments located in Alachua County, Florida. Applications from developers ("Applicants") seeking tax-exempt revenue bond financing for qualified housing developments that meet the goals of the Authority and comply with applicable federal and state law ("Application"). Applications will be accepted at any time. To be considered, the Applicant must prepare and submit six electronic copies on CDs or flash drives and one copy of a clear and concise proposal that is bound, organized with tabs/dividers, and fully responds to the information requested in the "Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program Application."
ALACHUA, FL
Ocala Gazette

THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners

A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options

I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Temporarily Closes Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead for Land Management and Restoration Activities

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. The trails will be closed beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to remain in effect for three months. During this time, a timber harvest will occur over 311 acres of the Preserve. In addition to heavy logging equipment operating in the woods and trees falling, there will be logging trucks on the service roads, which partially overlap with the trail system. Trail closure was identified as the best way to protect public safety during the timber sale operation. Visit the Barr Hammock Preserve webpage for specific dates for trail closure.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy