Bradford County, PA

Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Special meeting to vote on police regionalization planned for Old Lycoming Township

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue. The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. According to a media release from OLT,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA

Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
WBRE

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Narcotics stolen at nursing home

Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man leads police on high-speed chase through borough

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested following an early September chase that took police over 11 miles outside the borough into neighboring Terry Twp. According to Towanda Police, 33-year-old Francis E. Mckean was arrested on Sept. 2 after he lead police on a high-speed chase from downtown Towanda, to an area roughly […]
TOWANDA, PA
