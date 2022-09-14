Read full article on original website
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on...
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Special meeting to vote on police regionalization planned for Old Lycoming Township
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue. The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. According to a media release from OLT,...
Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA
Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has part of Interstate 80 in Montour County closed. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 — between the Danville and Buckhorn exits — due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death
WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the […]
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Man dies after Scranton apartment fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Towanda man leads police on high-speed chase through borough
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested following an early September chase that took police over 11 miles outside the borough into neighboring Terry Twp. According to Towanda Police, 33-year-old Francis E. Mckean was arrested on Sept. 2 after he lead police on a high-speed chase from downtown Towanda, to an area roughly […]
