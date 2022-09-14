Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker updates COVID-19 testing guidelines for school and childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Unvaccinated school employees no longer need to take weekly COVID-19 tests. It's another step back to pre-COVID rules. Governor Pritzker updated testing requirements this morning. Now employees at schools and childcare facilities will no longer have to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. This is part...
newschannel20.com
COVID-19 requirements eased for unvaccinated school, childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — School and childcare workers in Illinois who are not vaccinated will no longer be required to test twice weekly for COVID-19. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the change on Thursday as part of the state's plan to unwind COVID-19 executive orders. He said the decision was made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
newschannel20.com
National farm and safety health week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — September 18-24 is dedicated to farming safety and health initiatives. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is reminding all farm workers to stay safe. Governor Pritzker has proclaimed the week of September 18-24, 2022, National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme,...
newschannel20.com
ISP K9 receives new vest
PESOTUM, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police K9 Odin has received a new protective vest. The vest is a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest was a donation from the Vested Interest in K9, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Illinois fall trout fishing season opens Oct. 15
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 15, at 59 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state. An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season, will open Oct. 1. Trout may not be kept during the catch-and-release...
newschannel20.com
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
newschannel20.com
Maryland GOP governor candidate files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan blocked an effort to make the practice permanent during this legislative session.
Comments / 0