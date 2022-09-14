Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud
Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
Sheriff: Parent arrested, accused of making threats at St. Martinville Senior High
A woman was arrested after accusations she made threats at St. Martinville Senior High School after speaking with school officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a disturbance involving a parent in the school’s front office was...
Baton Rouge's high crime rates leave victim aid groups stretched thin: 'It's so frustrating'
When violent crime strikes, there are multiple organizations in East Baton Rouge Parish that help provide shelter, money for living expenses and other resources for victims and their families. But in a city where homicides rose by a staggering 85% and nonfatal shootings by 82% between 2019 and 2021, officials...
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police
A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Suspect arrested in August shooting near Cajun Field
A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex. Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
Body found near O'Neal Lane identified, death being investigated as homicide, EBRSO says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating as a homicide the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found Thursday morning near O'Neal Lane, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Authorities discovered Erion Franklin dead from a suspected gunshot wound in a courtyard in the 3000 block of...
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on Government Street early Friday, police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death near Mid City early Friday. UPDATE: LSU student shot and killed in vehicle on Government Street early Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was shot inside of her vehicle around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of...
Five students could be expelled after fight at Capitol Middle, school district says
Five students at Capitol Middle Magnet School could be expelled because of a fight at Capitol Middle Magnet School on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system said Friday. The fight started near the end of first-period class, but soon escalated, the district said in a statement. Hearings will...
1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say
A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds
One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said. The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Solving a musical mystery that ends in the perfect 'You are my Sunshine' and 'Tennessee Waltz'
The scratches, finger-worn indentations in the neck and discolorations are still there. If they weren't, the violin wouldn't tell the complete story of Julius Webb. It would still be the violin he played at Saturday night front porch get-togethers a hundred years ago, but taking away the marks would erase the relationship between the musician and his instrument — which is why Warren Curtis made a special request of Anya Burgess, owner of SOLA Violins in Lafayette, regarding his granddaddy's violin.
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
