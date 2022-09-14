ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police

A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle

An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in August shooting near Cajun Field

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex. Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop

An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say

A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds

One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said. The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Solving a musical mystery that ends in the perfect 'You are my Sunshine' and 'Tennessee Waltz'

The scratches, finger-worn indentations in the neck and discolorations are still there. If they weren't, the violin wouldn't tell the complete story of Julius Webb. It would still be the violin he played at Saturday night front porch get-togethers a hundred years ago, but taking away the marks would erase the relationship between the musician and his instrument — which is why Warren Curtis made a special request of Anya Burgess, owner of SOLA Violins in Lafayette, regarding his granddaddy's violin.
LAFAYETTE, LA

