Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 14, 2022, that on September 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 north of Marksville, Louisiana. Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
APSO search for man believed to be involved in Fifth Ward shooting
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 28-year-old Charles Jacobs of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, he was involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community. APSO is also being assisted by the United States...
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana's most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
Drunk driving suspected in motorcycle crash that killed Church Point man
Church Point man killed
Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
After a high-speed chase through two parishes, a man described by law enforcement as one of Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitives has been arrested.
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
