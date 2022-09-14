ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
MANSURA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist

Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 14, 2022, that on September 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 north of Marksville, Louisiana. Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO search for man believed to be involved in Fifth Ward shooting

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 28-year-old Charles Jacobs of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, he was involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community. APSO is also being assisted by the United States...
MANSURA, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA

