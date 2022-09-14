ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Concerning Stats After Steelers Week 1 Victory Against the Bengals

There was no shortage of drama during the Pittsburgh Steelers wild Week 1 win against one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed field goals, blocked extra points, multiple forced turnovers and a long snapper injury all played into the organization sneaking away with a 23-20 victory. It was far from perfect, though. Pittsburgh’s offense looked bad the majority of the game and even with the five turnovers, the team managed to barely sneak by in the final minutes of overtime. Statistically, certain players didn’t really stand out, but there were some telling team numbers that should be cause for concern for head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Rich Eisen Absolutely Believes The Cowboys Need To “Overpay” For Steelers QB3 Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines this week after they completed a wild upset in Week 1 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were a seven-point favorite over the Steelers, which was the second largest point spread of Week 1 in the NFL. The Steelers franchise and fan base were both on cloud nine Sunday afternoon, but one particular franchise lost a big piece of their team early into the season, and now might be looking for a replacement. Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture and was required to have surgery on his right thumb on Monday.
