ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

West Texas Geological fall symposium set

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVI7b_0hvVeWO000

The 2022 West Texas Geological Society Fall Symposium is scheduled Sept. 20-22 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Titled “Return of the Vintage Plays,” the keynote speaker will be Alex Epstein.

There are in-person and virtual viewing options. The costs are $475 for WTGS Members in-person and virtual; $525 for non-members in person and virtual; $300 for WTGS members virtual viewing only; $350 for non-members virtual viewing only.

A networking luncheon is $40; and an ethics luncheon is $40.

Registration available online via PheedLoop: If you would like to attend the fall symposium, the link is tinyurl.com/dnsaz5t4

If you would like to sponsor or exhibit at the fall symposium, follow the links below to register.

The exhibitor registration link is tinyurl.com/4hzjpxdr

The sponsor registration link is tinyurl.com/5n95488y

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
cbs7.com

Demolition begins on Water Wonderland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Symposium#Marriott Hotel#Wtgs#Pheedloop
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man dies in rollover crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146.  Investigators said Butler […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
cbs7.com

Incident at Starbucks on 42nd leads to juvenile arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this afternoon CBS7 was alerted of a large police presence at the Starbucks on 42nd street in Odessa. We reached out to OPD for the details, Monica Quintero with the department confirmed at least one minor was arrested for fighting and charged with assault. We’ll...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland husband charged with assault

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after investigators said he assaulted his wife. 30-year-old Enrique Estrada has been charged with Aggravated Assault.  According to an affidavit, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home on Camp Drive to investigate after someone called 911. At […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at Office Depot

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 27, the woman pictured below entered Office Depot off Loop 250 and tried to buy two packages of paper and two $200 gift cards. The card […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man facing multiple charges following tussle with police

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted two police officers who were called to investigate a disturbance between family members. 23-year-old Elijah Prince has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Assault of a Family […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stealing skid loader from area business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft.  According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road […]
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Do you have any information?

On 9/10/2022 officers responded to the area of Bruce Ave and Fitch Ave in reference to an auto burglary call. The investigation revealed that this person had broken into one vehicle and had attempted to break into several more. He's described as a younger male who was wearing a hooded...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
408
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy