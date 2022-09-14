West Texas Geological fall symposium set

The 2022 West Texas Geological Society Fall Symposium is scheduled Sept. 20-22 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Titled “Return of the Vintage Plays,” the keynote speaker will be Alex Epstein.

There are in-person and virtual viewing options. The costs are $475 for WTGS Members in-person and virtual; $525 for non-members in person and virtual; $300 for WTGS members virtual viewing only; $350 for non-members virtual viewing only.

A networking luncheon is $40; and an ethics luncheon is $40.

Registration available online via PheedLoop: If you would like to attend the fall symposium, the link is tinyurl.com/dnsaz5t4

If you would like to sponsor or exhibit at the fall symposium, follow the links below to register.

The exhibitor registration link is tinyurl.com/4hzjpxdr

The sponsor registration link is tinyurl.com/5n95488y