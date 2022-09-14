ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Every Combat Drone in Use by the US Military

By Angelo Young
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GQGj_0hvVe8X300 Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over ongoing maritime territorial claims by Beijing and a recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing islands China claims as its territory. Both countries have escalated their military presences in the region this year, although most of it has been flexing muscles with war games, military exercises, and displays of force rather than engaging in direct military confrontation.

China began in August escalating the deployment of drones into Taiwanese airspace. Though at first Taiwanese soldiers ignored them, there were so many that after firing several warning shots, the soldiers blasted one out of the sky, the New York Times reported. (These are 13 of the world’s top military drones .)

Unmanned aircraft have been around since the First World War, initially as a prototype radio-controlled aircraft, though they were not used during the war. The modern age of military drones really begins to take off after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when the U.S. began to globally deploy large numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, in its ongoing war on terror.

Out of the 23 types of drones currently known to be used by the U.S. military, five are produced by aerospace and defense heavyweight Northrop Grumman, which manufactures the most expensive drone in the U.S. arsenal: the $180 million, 131-foot-long MQ-4C Triton, a high-altitude, long-range surveillance aircraft commissioned into the U.S. Navy in 2018. It is one of two drones that cost more than $100 million, the other being the RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Referencing a variety of resources on military technology 24/7 Wall St. listed all known unmanned aerial vehicles currently in use by the United States military. The drones are listed in alphabetical order.

Five low-cost drones on this list are produced by a lesser-known company, AeroVironment, a publicly listed maker of small civilian and military UAVs. Its drones include the $6,000 Switchblade 300, a 5.5 pound, 2-foot-long tube-launched loitering munition (meaning a weapon system that waits passively around the target area until it is located). Also known as a kamikaze drone, Pentagon-supplied Switchblades are being used by Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. (This is how the U.S. is arming Ukraine .)

Five U.S. military drones cost between $10 million and $60 million, including the $20 million armed Predator reconnaissance drone manufactured by General Atomics, the San Diego-based private energy and defense company.

Five U.S. military drones cost less than $50,000, such as the Coyote, made by Waltham, Massachusetts-based defense contractor Raytheon. Like the low-cost drones produced by AeroVironment, the Coyote is an expendable tube-launched “kamikaze” drone, in this case designed to intercept and destroy small attack drones like one used by Yemen-based Houthi rebels against a Saudi Arabian oil processing facility in 2019.

Here is every drone used by the U.S. military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AhVp_0hvVe8X300

Black Hornet Nano
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $190,000
> Manufacturer: Grotmol Solutions
> Dimensions: 0.4 feet (length)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEUXy_0hvVe8X300

Coyote
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $15,000
> Manufacturer: Raytheon
> Dimensions: 4.9 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9ZPM_0hvVe8X300

CQ-10 Snowgoose
> Primary use: Aerial supply, aerial surveillance, and communications relay
> Cost: $650,000
> Manufacturer: MMIST
> Dimensions: 9.5 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeDH8_0hvVe8X300

MQ-19 Aerosonde
> Primary use: Reconnaissance, surveillance, and data collection
> Cost: $100,000
> Manufacturer: AAI Corporation
> Dimensions: 9.5 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o24Kj_0hvVe8X300

MQ-1B Predator
> Primary use: Armed reconnaissance, airborne surveillance, and target acquisition
> Cost: $20.0 million
> Manufacturer: General Atomics
> Dimensions: 55 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haTVC_0hvVe8X300

MQ-1C Gray Eagle
> Primary use: Reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and ground strikes
> Cost: $21.5 million
> Manufacturer: General Atomics
> Dimensions: 29.5 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ws4v8_0hvVe8X300

MQ-4C Triton
> Primary use: Persistent maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $180.0 million
> Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
> Dimensions: 130.9 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDasn_0hvVe8X300

MQ-8B Fire Scout/MQ-8C Fire Scout
> Primary use: Reconnaissance, classification, targeting, and battle management
> Cost: $27.5 million
> Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
> Dimensions: 31.5 feet (length)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb0oQ_0hvVe8X300

MQ-9 Reaper
> Primary use: Intelligence collection in support of strikes, coordination, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $56.5 million
> Manufacturer: General Atomics, L3Harris, Raytheon
> Dimensions: 66 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1lWd_0hvVe8X300

Northrop Grumman Bat
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: Unknown
> Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
> Dimensions: 12 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GrMr_0hvVe8X300

Phoenix Ghost
> Primary use: Ground attack, Close-air support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: Unknown
> Manufacturer: Aevex Aerospace
> Dimensions: Unknown

RQ-11 Raven
> Primary use: Low-altitude Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $260,000
> Manufacturer: AeroVironment Inc.
> Dimensions: 4.5 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA5Iq_0hvVe8X300

RQ-12 Wasp
> Primary use: Reconnaissance and surveillance with low-altitude operation
> Cost: $49,000
> Manufacturer: AeroVironment Inc.
> Dimensions: 2.4 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4Sa1_0hvVe8X300

RQ-170 Sentinel
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare
> Cost: $6.0 million
> Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
> Dimensions: 46 to 90 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhZPq_0hvVe8X300

RQ-180
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: Unknown
> Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
> Dimensions: 164 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iKc0_0hvVe8X300

RQ-20 Puma
> Primary use: Surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting
> Cost: $250,000
> Manufacturer: AeroVironment Inc.
> Dimensions: 9.2 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BV1xi_0hvVe8X300

RQ-21 Blackjack
> Primary use: Surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, and communication relay
> Cost: $11.9 million
> Manufacturer: Insitu Inc.
> Dimensions: 15.7 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccRsT_0hvVe8X300

RQ-4 Global Hawk
> Primary use: High-altitude, long-endurance Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $130.0 million
> Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, L3Harris
> Dimensions: 130.9 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEjSy_0hvVe8X300

RQ-7 Shadow
> Primary use: Reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and force protection
> Cost: $632,500
> Manufacturer: AAI Corporation
> Dimensions: 20 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZTvP_0hvVe8X300

ScanEagle
> Primary use: Reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition
> Cost: $3.2 million
> Manufacturer: Insitu Inc.
> Dimensions: 10.2 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdR52_0hvVe8X300

Stalker
> Primary use: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
> Cost: $1.4 million
> Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
> Dimensions: 16 feet (wingspan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzTKU_0hvVe8X300

Switchblade 300
> Primary use: Reconnaissance and precision strikes
> Cost: $6,000
> Manufacturer: AeroVironment Inc.
> Dimensions: 2 feet (length)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474Kuu_0hvVe8X300

Switchblade 600
> Primary use: Reconnaissance and anti-armor precision strikes
> Cost: $10,000
> Manufacturer: AeroVironment Inc.
> Dimensions: 5.9 feet (length)

