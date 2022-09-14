Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album
Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
Chart Rewind: In 2000, ‘Music’ Made More History for Madonna on the Hot 100
He’s not officially billed on “Music,” but Sting can take credit for inspiring Madonna‘s song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, beginning on the chart dated Sept. 16, 2000. “The hook of the song – ‘Music makes the people come together … Music, mix the bourgeoisie and the rebel’ – do you know where I got that idea?” Madonna asked in a 2000 Rolling Stone interview. “At a Sting concert. Weird, isn’t it? “OK. I went to see him in New York at the Beacon Theater,” Madonna explained. “He has a pretty mixed audience – I always look at...
All of Camilo’s No. 1s on Billboard Latin Airplay Chart
Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo has gifted fans with pop anthems since launching his debut album Por Primera Vez in 2020. It was also that year that the Latin Grammy-winning artist placed his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. In June of that year, he scored a chart-topping title with “Si Me Dices Que Si,” a collaboration with Reik and Farruko. Since, Camilo has so far placed six other No.1s on the tally. Most recently, Camilo earned his third straight top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart as his latest full-length set De Adentro Pa Afuera starts at No. 8 on the Sept. 17-dated ranking. The...
Mariah Carey Flying High For ‘Butterfly’ 25th Anniversary: ‘One of the Proudest Moments of My Life’
Mariah Carey is psyched to celebrate the silver anniversary of her favorite album. “I poured into every lyric and every note on every song. 25 years later, it’s still one of the proudest moments of my life & career,” MC tweeted on Friday morning (Sept. 16) about the quarter century commemoration of her sixth studio album, which was released on this day in 1997. The collection featuring the singles “Honey,” “Breakdown,” “The Roof” and the title track has gotten a major upgrade to celebrate the milestone on a commemorative edition featuring new remixes, live performances, a cappella tracks and a fresh...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
All of Romeo Santos’ No. 1s on Billboard Tropical Albums Chart
Romeo Santos has clocked his sixth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Tropical Albums chart, thanks to his highly awaited set Formula, Vol. 3, released Sept. 1 via Sony Music Latin. Released on his eldest son’s birthday, the 21-track set sees the ever-experimental Santos tapping into hip-hop, trap, tango, merengue and regional Mexican without losing touch with his bachata essence. Vol. 3 includes collaborations with renowned pop star Justin Timberlake, Mexican artist Christian Nodal and Spanish songstress Rosalía, to name a few. Santos also showcases a wave of Dominican talent, from the big dogs Toño Rosario and Luis Miguel del Amargue to newcomers like...
Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 4 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past
Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 4 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
First Stream: New Music From Blackpink, Marcus Mumford, EST Gee and More
Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Blackpink is in your (and every) area, Marcus Mumford has a powerful solo statement, and EST Gee is a star on his own. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Blackpink, Born Pink When Blackpink returned with Born Pink lead single “Pink Venom” last month, historic monuments around the world were bathed in pink light; such is the reach of the K-pop girl...
From BLACKPINK to Marcus Mumford, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!
We’re already halfway through September and this week’s new music haul might be the season’s biggest yet. And with so many albums and singles to choose from, Billboard wants to know which exciting new release is heating up your speakers as we slide into fall. Do you have BLACKPINK‘s hotly anticipated sophomore album BORN PINK on repeat? In addition to its smash lead single, the K-pop girl group’s follow-up to 2020’s The Album boasts second single “Shut Down” (with its Easter egg-filled music video), surprise Rosé solo cut “Hard to Love,” stunning ballad “The Happiest Girl” and previously unreleased fan...
BLACKPINK’s Second Album ‘Born Pink’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now
Blinks, the wait is finally over. After several months of teasers, tour announcements and tantalizing campaigns, BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, officially arrived on streaming on Friday (Sept. 16). In addition to the album, fans were also treated to the vibrant, neon-colored visual to accompany “Shut Down,” the lead single (also known as the “title track”) from Born Pink at the stroke of midnight. Related BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted 'Shut Down' Music Video Teaser 09/16/2022 Though Born Pink is mere hours into its infancy, BLACKPINK’s previous Billboard successes provide some indication on how the album may fare on the charts. “Pink Venom,” the first...
Tini & Tiago PZK, Feid and More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!
This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Tini and Tiago PZK and Pedro Capo, and also new albums by Feid and Los Dos Carnales, to name a few. This week, Feid dropped his new studio album FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM, on which the Colombian artist opted for an almost completely solo album with no collaborations (the only special guest is Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Asi”). Of course,...
Rina Sawayama Reveals Elton John Helped Save a Special Riff on Her Single ‘This Hell’
Since its release earlier this year, “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama has become something of a battle cry for LGBTQ people around the world. But according to a new interview, the song may not have been the same had it not been for one Sir Elton John. In a new interview with NME, published on Friday (Sept. 16), Sawayama said that when she was putting together “Hell” in the studio, she noticed that the song’s opening guitar riff bore a slight resemblance to ABBA‘s 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” and she began to panic. “I was...
Paramore Announce First New Song Since 2017 With ‘That Is Why’
They’re officially back: After a five-year absence from recording, alt-rock greats Paramore have announced their long-awaited return. The band revealed Friday (Sept. 16) on social media that new song “This Is Why” will be dropping on Sept. 28. The announcement post was a brief one, consisting of just “‘This Is Why, the song. Sept 28,” along with a pre-save link and an accompanying image, likely the song’s cover art. That image — of the trio with their faces pressed up against a condensation-soaked window — had been teased individually by each of the group members via their new Instagram profile...
All the Times Justin Timberlake Has Hit a Latin Chart
This week, Justin Timberlake is, for the first time, topping a Billboard Latin chart thanks to “Sin Fin,” his team-up with Romeo Santos. The bachata anthem debuts at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated Sept. 17). But you might be surprised to know that while this is Timberlake’s first Latin No. 1, it’s not the first time he’s charted on a Latin tally. In fact, throughout his career, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter has scored entries on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts. Radio hits such as “My Love” and “Mirrors” have appeared on the aforementioned charts, and...
Nicky Youre Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Thanks to ‘Sunroof’
Nicky Youre rules Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Sept. 17), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his breakthrough single “Sunroof,” with dazy. The song rises to a new No. 4 high on the Billboard Hot 100, with 66.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, 10 million official streams and 3,000 downloads sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate. Nicky Youre (real name: Nickolas Ure) succeeds Kate Bush atop Hot 100 Songwriters. Bush led for eight nonconsecutive weeks thanks to her revived No. 3 Hot 100 hit “Running Up That...
Mariah Carey & Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Recreate Opening Scene of ‘Honey’ Video: Watch
Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Butterly with some help from Millie Bobby Brown. The iconic singer took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 17) to share a hilarious recreation of the opening scene from her 1997 music video for hit song “Honey.” In the 30-second clip, MC plays the same Spanish-speaking damsel in distress as the Stranger Things actress takes on the role of her tough-as-nails kidnapper. Related Mariah Carey Rolls Out Surprises for 25th Anniversary of 'Butterfly' 09/17/2022 “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests!” Carey captioned the comical skit on Instagram, tagging Brown and adding the hashtag...
Ben Gibbard Talks Death Cab for Cutie at 25 Years and Today’s ‘Unfair and Unethical’ Streaming Economy
Twenty-five years after Death Cab for Cutie began as a solo project for frontman Ben Gibbard, the indie band is thriving. As the quintet celebrates its silver anniversary, they’re showing no signs of following anyone into the dark. Their 10th album, Asphalt Meadows (out now), follows 2018’s Thank You for Today and has already spawned the group’s seventh No. 1 Adult Alternative Airplay hit with “Here to Forever.” Plus, Death Cab is revving up to launch a tour on Sept. 22 in Madison, Wisconsin. Here, Gibbard shares how the Seattle-based band wrote Asphalt Meadows during the pandemic, what the group’s...
