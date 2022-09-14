Michigan Craft Beverage Council seeks applications from distillers to qualify for reduced state markup on products

Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
Associated Builders and Contractors of West Michigan presents annual construction awards
GRAND RAPIDS — The Associated Builders and Contractors West Michigan chapter (ABC/WMC) recognized several contractors and projects as part of its annual Excellence in Construction Awards. “The Excellence in Construction Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects, people and safety performance by ABC Western Michigan chapter members,” ABC/WMC President and...
mibiz.com
West Michigan entrepreneurs to open Middleville’s first dispensary
MIDDLEVILLE — Backed by a group of business partners from West Michigan, The Botanical Co. is opening the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the village of Middleville. The dispensary, Botanical’s fourth store located at 640 Arlington St. and set to open in early October, includes a coalition of owners, including Middleville residents Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss, and Grand Rapids-based entrepreneurs Jonathan Jelks and Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson.
mibiz.com
Whitmer taps law enforcement veteran as acting head of Cannabis Regulatory Agency
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is turning to a veteran law enforcement professional to run the Cannabis Regulatory Agency as the state embarks on a national search to select a permanent executive director. Whitmer today announced the interim appointment of Brian Hanna to lead the CRA, effective Sept. 19.
