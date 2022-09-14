Read full article on original website
Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy
Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royal family was mired in a series of controversies that begged the question of how long the monarchy can survive.
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral
The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
Do Charles and Camilla Live Together — and Will They Be Moving to Buckingham Palace?
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, 2022, the world is mourning the loss and remembering the long-reigning monarch. Fans of the British royal family are also shifting their focus to her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (now Camilla, Queen Consort).
There is a reason why the British Royals avoid using the name "John" like the plague
Prince JohnCredit: Ernest Brooks (1878–1958) ; Public Domain Image. There is a reason why the British Royals avoid using the name "John" like the plague. According to the site, Royal Central, the name "John" has a history of being unlucky for the royals. There have at least been two members of the Royal Family named John who were plagued with major problems and difficult lives.
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
King Charles III Inherits $500M and Two Castles From Queen Elizabeth
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is saddening indeed, but also a reminder of the circle of life. While much of the U.K. will need time to mourn the death of their queen who reigned for more than 70 years (1952–2022), they must also ready themselves as their new leader, King Charles III, who previously held the title Prince of Wales, assumes his role. Will his net worth get a boost?
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Due to British colonialism, King Charles is now the monarch of 14 countries in addition to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's death
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at 96, and her eldest son and the former Prince of Wales, Charles, immediately became the king of England upon her death. He is now recognized as King Charles III. Due to British colonialism, which saw the British Empire invade and conquer regions across...
King Charles Slammed Over Desk Video: 'Manners Cost Nothing'
A video of King Charles III chastising a staff member for not clearing his desk during his accession council has provoked criticism of the new monarch online. In a video recorded as part of the official coverage of the historic event where the British government formally recognized the new sovereign, Charles was seen expressing frustration to an aide, gesturing to remove a tray of pens from his desk as he signed official documents.
A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years
From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
King Charles to host world leaders ahead of Queen's funeral
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world will travel to London over the weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to be hosted by King Charles the day before her funeral.
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
My work is closing on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and now I can't afford to eat
Workers on casual contracts in the UK told Insider that their work is closing for the Queen's funeral, and now they're struggling to pay rising bills.
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
How Much Will Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Cost the U.K.?
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, her son became King Charles III. A number of memorial events are to come, including 10 days of mourning and no government announcements. The cost of the nation’s mourning procedures and changes in the monarchy will likely be high. How much will Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost the U.K.?
Windsor’s St George’s Chapel to host final royal service before Queen’s burial
Historical chapel held many royal events and will be final resting place of Queen and Prince Philip
