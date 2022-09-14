Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
KOCO
Edmond teacher named KOCO 5 August Teacher of the Month
EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Courtney Tsotigh-Yarholar, a teacher at Edmond Public Schools. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s August Teacher of the Month. KOCO 5’s Alejandra Briones surprised Tsotigh-Yarholar and spoke with her about being named the August Teacher of the Month.
News On 6
Norman Superintendent: Teacher Who Posted QR Code In Class Committed ‘No Violation’
The superintendent of Norman Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that Summer Boismier committed ‘no violation’ when she posted a QR code to the Books Unbanned page of the Brooklyn Public Library last month. “We strive to do everything in our power to support, inform and protect...
okcfox.com
Edmond Public Schools issues email after receiving reports about digital learning platform
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools issued an email to families in the district after receiving several reports about a digital platform they use for their youngest students. EPS was made aware of an issue involving Seesaw, a digital learning platform used for the youngest learners in the...
News On 6
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
KOCO
OU, OSU Football Forecast: Hot temperatures expected
Saturday is game day in Oklahoma! Expect hot temperatures to remain throughout the day. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
KOCO
Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
KOCO
OU to honor Selmon brothers with statue dedication before Kansas State game
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma will dedicate a statue honoring the Selmon brothers before the Sooners' upcoming football game against Kansas State. The ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the southeast corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, which is near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The event is open and free to the public.
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
Former Oklahoma prep standout Justin Broiles a lesson in perseverance
By Michael Kinney Photo of Justin Broiles courtesy of Justin Broiles' Twitter page NORMAN — When Justin Broiles graduated from Oklahoma City John Marshall High in 2017, the talented defensive back was considered the top player in the state of Oklahoma by most accounts. If he wasn’t number ...
Yukon overcomes the odds, gets first win by shocking previously undefeated Norman North
By Michael Kinney YUKON - The odds were stacked against Yukon. Coming into Friday night, the Millers had yet to win a game and had been outscored 80-16 in their two previous outings. They were facing an undefeated Norman North squad with Division I talents sprinkled throughout the ...
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
KOCO
Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing
NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
