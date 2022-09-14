The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.

