FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
thecentersquare.com
Whitmer announces mobility goals
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her mobility plan one day after President Joe Biden stumped for electric vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show. The plan aims to grow the mobility workforce, provide transportation infrastructure, and promote mobility innovations. “Michigan put the world on wheels, and remaining...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana offers nearly $25M in incentives to GM’s electric vehicle plan
(The Center Square) – Indiana offered General Motors nearly $25 million in incentives for the company’s planned $491 million investment at its Marion plant to expand and upgrade the operation to support electric vehicle production. Pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, the IEDC...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
thecentersquare.com
Iowa unemployment rises from 2.5% to 2.6%
(The Center Square) – While U.S. employment rose two-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.7% in August, Iowa’s unemployment rate increased from 2.5% to 2.6% over the same two months. The Hawkeye State came within 5,500 jobs of its March 2020 employment level, an Iowa Workforce...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois lawmakers share opposing views on controversial SAFE T Act
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers offer opposing views on the SAFE T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect Jan 1. State Representatives LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, both discussed the SAFE T Act as taxpayers have heavily debated the measure on social media.
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin’s climate action report highlights three issues
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new climate action report is a little thin. The state’s Department of Natural Resources released the report on Tuesday. It recaps what Wisconsin has done to accomplish its climate change and environmental equity goals over the past year. “Climate change and environmental...
thecentersquare.com
Charlotte, NC Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
thecentersquare.com
Maine nurses agree to contract with state's largest hospital
(The Center Square) – Nurses at Maine's largest hospital system have agreed to a tentative three-year contract on the heels of a decertification push by non-union workers. The deal, which must still be ratified, covers registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Details of the agreement were not released, but the union leaders said it covers issues such as wages, benefits, patient and workplace safety and labor conditions.
thecentersquare.com
Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Analysis: North Carolina scores 30th best in religious liberty
(The Center Square) — Religious liberty as preserved by a state is the 30th-best in North Carolina, says a new study published this week. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
thecentersquare.com
Judge stops Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law for 14 days
(The Center Square) – Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy after an Ohio judge temporarily stopped the state’s six-week ban for the next 14 days. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins said in his ruling Ohio’s fetal heartbeat bill – which went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer and effectively banned abortions after six weeks in the state – did not violate the U.S. Constitution after Roe’s reversal, but it may violate the Ohio Constitution.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois tax revenue surpasses pre-pandemic growth trend but challenges lie ahead
(The Center Square) – A new report from Pew Charitable Trusts finds that tax revenue in Illinois is above estimates of where it might have been had the pandemic never happened. A comparison of inflation-adjusted tax revenue between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022, with estimates for the...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia taxpayers to help agribusiness technology manufacturer build $35M facility
(The Center Square) — A global agriscience technology manufacturer plans to invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County. Profile Products, based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, plans to produce wood-based erosion control technologies and horticulture substrates at the new plant. The company, which employs more than 500 globally, plans to create 80 new jobs as part of the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina to use $100M federal grant to widen 10 miles of Interstate 85
(The Center Square) — North Carolina will use a $100 million federal grant to widen 10 miles of Interstate 85 in Cleveland and Gaston counties. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday North Carolina will receive a $100 million Infrastructure Rebuilding America grant for the state’s I-85 Funding Transportation Utilizing Resilient, Equitable Solutions project, federal funding included in the infrastructure law approved by Congress last year.
thecentersquare.com
Energy business, WV will invest $500 million for renewable energy
(The Center Square) – West Virginia reached a deal with an energy business to invest $500 million to build a renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site after the legislature passed a bill to entice the investment. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, is buying 2,000 acres of land to...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio companies can get reimbursed for apprenticeships
(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses can get up to $25,000 from the state to cover the costs of apprenticeship training dating back to 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The money comes from a federal grant the Ohio Department of Job and Family...
A New Bridge Connecting Michigan And Canada Will Allow Pedestrians And Bikes
Michiganders that love to bicycle will soon have a fun and exciting way to ride from Michigan to Canada. A new bridge is set to open in 2024 and has just been approved to have pedestrians and bicycles on it. Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Have Access For Bicycles And...
