Sigmund “Zig” and Gladys Pilch of the Greens Creek Community will celebrate 62 years of marriage on Sept. 17. They were married at Sacred Heart Cathedral, now Basilica of the Sacred Heart, in Newark, New Jersey. They have called Sylva home for 29 years. They have two children, son Stephen Pilch of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and daughter Cathleen Pilch of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Genevive Pilch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Caitlyn Basenese of Kutztown, Pennsylvania; and two grandsons, Justin Basenese of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania and Jacob Pilch of Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.

SYLVA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO