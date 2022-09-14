Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Leader Praises Changes to the Code Of Conduct
Manitowoc interim Superintendent Jim Feil said the new school year is off to a great start with high expectations. Feil tells Seehafer News they’ve instituted a new Code of Conduct in the district after realizing the previous one had been set aside. “We just sent out the code of...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places
One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Launches App
A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
pleasantviewrealty.com
517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Reminds Everyone of the Effect of Suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month and is a time when we all should remember those affected by suicide and try to stem the tide. Kayla Reindl, a Public Health Nurse with the Manitowoc County Health Department reported to us some troubling statistics surrounding suicide. She asked, “Did you know that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
seehafernews.com
Local Building Supplier Sees Improvement
The owner of a well-established retail and wholesale building materials business in Manitowoc is seeing a vast improvement over recent months in terms of price and product availability. Paul Braun of Braun Building Center on Menasha Avenue was a guest on “Welcome Home” on Tuesday, both on WOMT and WCUB...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Veterans Organization Teams with Dogs2DogTags for 3rd Annual Veterans Picnic
The Manitowoc County Veterans are inviting all current and former service members out to their 3rd annual Manitowoc County Veterans Picnic this weekend. The event will start at 3:00 p.m. Sunday (September 18th) at Submariners Pub, which is the former Sandpiper, located at 4220 Memorial Drive in Two Rivers. Jeff...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Appleton Police Department is mourning one of their own. Click here to see why the Department is refereeing to Investigator Dominic Hall as a “true American hero.”. – How is the school year going after the first week and a half? Click here to see what Manitowoc Lincoln Principal Lee Thennes had to say.
seehafernews.com
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Now Offers at Home COVID-19 Tests
The Manitowoc County Health Department has announced that they have at-home COVID-19 testing kits available. Health Officer Stephanie Lambert thanked Alliance Laundry Systems “for their generous donation of 900 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests.”. These tests are being made available to the public on a first come, first served basis,...
seehafernews.com
Open House This Weekend At Camp Tapawingo
Camp Tapawingo near Mishicot is celebrating its’ 60th Anniversary this weekend with a special 1-day Open House. Located on 78 acres of land along the East Twin River, Camp Tapawingo has a variety of habitats, rustic cabins, a nature center, a main lodge, a dining hall, and an arts and crafts center.
Comments / 0