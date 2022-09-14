ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

seehafernews.com

City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers

The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD Leader Praises Changes to the Code Of Conduct

Manitowoc interim Superintendent Jim Feil said the new school year is off to a great start with high expectations. Feil tells Seehafer News they’ve instituted a new Code of Conduct in the district after realizing the previous one had been set aside. “We just sent out the code of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places

One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Sheboygan Launches App

A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale

If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Building Supplier Sees Improvement

The owner of a well-established retail and wholesale building materials business in Manitowoc is seeing a vast improvement over recent months in terms of price and product availability. Paul Braun of Braun Building Center on Menasha Avenue was a guest on “Welcome Home” on Tuesday, both on WOMT and WCUB...
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Appleton Police Department is mourning one of their own. Click here to see why the Department is refereeing to Investigator Dominic Hall as a “true American hero.”. – How is the school year going after the first week and a half? Click here to see what Manitowoc Lincoln Principal Lee Thennes had to say.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting

Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup

This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Health Department Now Offers at Home COVID-19 Tests

The Manitowoc County Health Department has announced that they have at-home COVID-19 testing kits available. Health Officer Stephanie Lambert thanked Alliance Laundry Systems “for their generous donation of 900 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests.”. These tests are being made available to the public on a first come, first served basis,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Open House This Weekend At Camp Tapawingo

Camp Tapawingo near Mishicot is celebrating its’ 60th Anniversary this weekend with a special 1-day Open House. Located on 78 acres of land along the East Twin River, Camp Tapawingo has a variety of habitats, rustic cabins, a nature center, a main lodge, a dining hall, and an arts and crafts center.
MISHICOT, WI

