Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats Westchester
Look: Sullivan County NY 2022 Tax Foreclosure Auction Information
Is the housing market getting to the point where you think that you will never be able to afford a home? While a turn key ready home, might not be in your future, how about one that could potentially need a great deal of work?. How about a home that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Poughkeepsie approved as Banking Development District
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Department of Financial Services has approved the City of Poughkeepsie as a Banking Development District. The program is a tool of the state agency to increase financial access, supporting its mission to build a more equitable financial services system in the state, said Superintendent Adrienne Harris.
KWD announce project to aid water supply levels
Kingston Water Department (KWD) issued a statement regarding the recent drought in Kingston combined with the ongoing work on the Cooper Lake Dam. These two factors have reduced the KWD water supply to critical levels.
Utility bill break upcoming for Rockland residents
Rockland residents are going to see relief on their energy bills by the end of the year even as utility companies predict higher than usual fuel costs this winter.
stjohnsource.com
Residents Oppose Proposed Private Mooring Field Near Red Hook
Residents and business owners in Red Hook told the Coastal Zone Management Committee Thursday night that “Vessup Bay should not be for sale.”. Most of the speakers putting their objections on record at a public hearing were not against the proposed Jack Rock development across the bay from the ferry dock that would include a restaurant, marine services building, and an event lawn, but rather against an additional plan for a managed mooring field.
boropark24.com
Impressive Results Achieved for Refuah Helpline's Results Campaign
The ambitious five-million-dollar fundraising goal for Refuah Helpline's "Results" campaign was met by generous donors and surpassed even the six-million-dollar bonus goal. Refuah Helpline offers tireless devotion to every patient and family. Whatever it takes, no matter the obstacles, regardless of who the patient is, as long as needed - Refuah Helpline is there in every way for cholei Yisroel while pursuing the ultimate result — a refuah shleimah.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation
NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
warwickadvertiser.com
Report finds rental housing unaffordable for average Hudson Valley residents
Pattern or Progress today released Out of Reach Hudson Valley 2022, an annual report that examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the nine counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Nyack Schools Report: Super Search Continues with Special Meeting
The Nyack School Board met at the Hilltop Administration building (13A Dickinson Avenue, Nyack, NY) on Tuesday, September 6, the first day of school. Below is a brief discussion of what happened, what was discussed and what’s up next, including a special meeting to discuss the search for a new Superintendent on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 pm. (Here’s the Zoom link.)
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
peekskillherald.com
Riverfront development project at a standstill
The Ginsburg Development Corporation is unsure how they are going to proceed with their proposed residential development at the riverfront after Monday’s Common Council 6-1 vote to not forward the company’s request for a zoning change to the Planning Commission. The zoning change is needed to allow an extra story on the building at South and Requa Streets.
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Throw it to the curb: Village of Walden lets community temporarily throw large items away curbside
People who live in the Village of Walden can get rid of things like appliances, furniture and hot water heaters by leaving them curbside this Sunday.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
News 12
Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations
Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
therealdeal.com
Suzy Welch sells Hudson Valley estate for record price
Suzy Welch may have pulled in much less than she wanted for her Hudson Valley estate, the sale still managed to set a record. Welch sold her home at 124 Eden Knoll in Red Hook for $18.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The identity of the buyers for the 290-acre estate was not revealed.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
