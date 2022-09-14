ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Poughkeepsie approved as Banking Development District

POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Department of Financial Services has approved the City of Poughkeepsie as a Banking Development District. The program is a tool of the state agency to increase financial access, supporting its mission to build a more equitable financial services system in the state, said Superintendent Adrienne Harris.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Warwick, NY
Government
City
Warwick, NY
stjohnsource.com

Residents Oppose Proposed Private Mooring Field Near Red Hook

Residents and business owners in Red Hook told the Coastal Zone Management Committee Thursday night that “Vessup Bay should not be for sale.”. Most of the speakers putting their objections on record at a public hearing were not against the proposed Jack Rock development across the bay from the ferry dock that would include a restaurant, marine services building, and an event lawn, but rather against an additional plan for a managed mooring field.
RED HOOK, NY
boropark24.com

Impressive Results Achieved for Refuah Helpline's Results Campaign

The ambitious five-million-dollar fundraising goal for Refuah Helpline's "Results" campaign was met by generous donors and surpassed even the six-million-dollar bonus goal. Refuah Helpline offers tireless devotion to every patient and family. Whatever it takes, no matter the obstacles, regardless of who the patient is, as long as needed - Refuah Helpline is there in every way for cholei Yisroel while pursuing the ultimate result — a refuah shleimah.
MONROE, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Mid-Hudson News Network

SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation

NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
NEW PALTZ, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Report finds rental housing unaffordable for average Hudson Valley residents

Pattern or Progress today released Out of Reach Hudson Valley 2022, an annual report that examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the nine counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Nyack Schools Report: Super Search Continues with Special Meeting

The Nyack School Board met at the Hilltop Administration building (13A Dickinson Avenue, Nyack, NY) on Tuesday, September 6, the first day of school. Below is a brief discussion of what happened, what was discussed and what’s up next, including a special meeting to discuss the search for a new Superintendent on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 pm. (Here’s the Zoom link.)
NYACK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
peekskillherald.com

Riverfront development project at a standstill

The Ginsburg Development Corporation is unsure how they are going to proceed with their proposed residential development at the riverfront after Monday’s Common Council 6-1 vote to not forward the company’s request for a zoning change to the Planning Commission. The zoning change is needed to allow an extra story on the building at South and Requa Streets.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
News 12

Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations

Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Suzy Welch sells Hudson Valley estate for record price

Suzy Welch may have pulled in much less than she wanted for her Hudson Valley estate, the sale still managed to set a record. Welch sold her home at 124 Eden Knoll in Red Hook for $18.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The identity of the buyers for the 290-acre estate was not revealed.
RED HOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

