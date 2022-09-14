Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good CauseMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Bryson City, NC
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North CarolinaTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery
Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
kiss951.com
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man
A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off
Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
RELATED PEOPLE
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
my40.tv
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
my40.tv
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Third overdose spike alert for 2022 issued in Buncombe County; List of resources here
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A continued spike in probable overdoses has prompted health officials in one Western North Carolina county to issue a public alert. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) issued a "Spike Alert" on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for drug overdoses. Health officials say this is...
nowhabersham.com
Toccoa Creek bridge replacement on SR 17 ALT to begin this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to begin work this week on a major bridge replacement project in Toccoa. Crews will replace the existing 88-year-old bridge on State Route 17 Alternate over Toccoa Creek. The bridge is located near Stephens County Hospital and Toccoa Falls College. Beginning Thursday, September...
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themaconcountynews.com
Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday
A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
Comments / 1