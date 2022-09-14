Texas Is One Of The Most Diverse States In America
Texas is being lauded for its diversity in a new study.
WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. The website states, "In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level — and where the population is relatively more homogeneous — WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories."
According to the list, Texas is the second-most diverse state in America. The state placed fourth overall for cultural diversity and sixth overall for religious diversity.
Here are the top 20 most diverse states, according to WalletHub :
- California
- Texas
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
- New York
- New Mexico
- Florida
- Maryland
- Nevada
- Ariona
- Illinois
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Connecticut
- Alaska
- Delaware
- Washington
- Massachusetts
- Colorado
- North Carolina
A full list of the most and least diverse states can be found on WalletHub's website.
