Texas Is One Of The Most Diverse States In America

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is being lauded for its diversity in a new study.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. The website states, "In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level — and where the population is relatively more homogeneous — WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories."

According to the list, Texas is the second-most diverse state in America. The state placed fourth overall for cultural diversity and sixth overall for religious diversity.

Here are the top 20 most diverse states, according to WalletHub :

California Texas Hawaii New Jersey New York New Mexico Florida Maryland Nevada Ariona Illinois Virginia Georgia Connecticut Alaska Delaware Washington Massachusetts Colorado North Carolina

A full list of the most and least diverse states can be found on WalletHub's website.