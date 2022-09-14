Read full article on original website
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston's River Park FeesThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Fills Vacancies on Various BoardsThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really isAnita DurairajSweetwater, TN
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
WDEF
Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
brianhornback.com
Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD
Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
WTVC
Hamilton County parent speaks against law that puts 3rd graders at risk of being held back
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee law is putting thousands of third graders at risk of being held back. Friday we spoke with a parent who hopes to change the new state reading standard. The new 3rd grade reading standard is receiving some opposition from educators and parents. "It's...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
wvlt.tv
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County resident was swindled out of more than $120,000 after a scammer took things to a new level recently, according to the sheriff’s office. A scammer has been posing as a federal law enforcement officer and even showed up at one person’s...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
WTVC
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
wvlt.tv
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of a Farragut High School student, who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight others students, filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying that their son was assaulted and not protected by school officials. Knox County, the Board of Education, the school’s...
WDEF
Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
utdailybeacon.com
PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus
A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
WSFA
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don’t turn over any cash, instead call the police.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WTVC
Student charged with making online threat at Signal Mountain Middle High School
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — An online threat has led to a student at Signal Mountain Middle High School facing charges, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). An HCSO release says on September 6th, the school resource deputy told authorities that someone made a threat to shoot up...
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
