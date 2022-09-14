ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

WDEF

Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
brianhornback.com

Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD

Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
OAK RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utdailybeacon.com

PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus

A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don’t turn over any cash, instead call the police.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

