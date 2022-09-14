Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
Inside Indiana Business
Grow Wabash County introduces e-commerce coaching program
Grow Wabash County is launching an e-commerce coaching program geared towards small businesses. The organization says the program, which is a partnership with Fort Wayne-based digital media agency Cyclone Social, will help 12 small businesses in Wabash County to develop an e-commerce platform to sell their goods and services online.
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne company acquires two laundry product brands
Fort Wayne-based Summit Brands is adding to its portfolio of laundry products. The company, which markets and distributes household cleaning products, has acquired the Zout and Fels-Naptha brands from Germany-based chemical company Henkel, though financial terms are not being disclosed. Zout is a stain-remover originally developed in the 1960s to...
wfft.com
Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
WANE-TV
Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers
KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
WANE-TV
Ruoff Mortgage cuts staff due to poor economic conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage has laid off 4.6 percent of its workforce due to the troubled housing finance climate. In a press release Friday, Ruoff said demand for home mortgages has waned as interest rates have risen, and the national housing finance industry has contracted “significantly.”
whatzup.com
Good banter and eats at Huntington diner
Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
Inside Indiana Business
Ruoff announces staff reduction amid rising interest rates
Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage Co. says it has reduced its workforce by 4.6%. The company says the move is the result of rising mortgage rates and waning consumer demand. The company did not specify precisely how many employees were let go. Ruoff employs more than 1,000 people nationwide, including about 300 in Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
wfft.com
Nationwide nursing shortage impacting local healthcare
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The national nursing shortage is leaving local medical centers looking for help. IU Health's Human Resources Manager Rachel DeBolt said the need for nurses even stretches beyond our borders. “I can say every healthcare industry is experiencing it," she said. "Probably globally and especially here...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Maple and get ready for Pawject Runway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Maple: a feisty, friendly husky and the next star of Forever Home Friday!. Maple (who also goes by Ella) is 3-years-old and is looking for her forever home. Maple does great with adults and older kids, but not necessarily toddlers. If...
WANE-TV
Spooky! Zombies to overtake downtown Fort Wayne for Fright Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fright Night will offer “something unusually spooky” when it returns to downtown Fort Wayne next month. The 13th annual Fright Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight. The free, family friendly event – billed as “a night...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
Times-Union Newspaper
Don Dicken’s Impact On Golf In Warsaw Continues
The story of the sport of golf in Warsaw can’t be told without Don Dicken. During Dicken’s remarkable career, he was designated a master professional by the PGA, earned Golf Professional of the Year in 1993, as well as Teacher and Merchandiser of the Year by the PGA. He was also named to the Richmond Golf Hall of Fame. His lowest competitive score was a 64 and he totaled 12 holes-in-ones over the course of his career.
Inside Indiana Business
GM to invest nearly $500M to support EV production in Marion
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is planning to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade operations at its Marion Metal Center, the company announced Thursday. The investment will add 6,000 square feet, as well as new and upgraded equipment, to the 2.7 million-square-foot facility to support the automaker’s electric vehicle production. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has confirmed to Inside INdiana Business that no new jobs will be created as a result.
parkview.com
Parkview Pals: Cory and Wes
When we think about Parkview Health, we often think about the relationships that form between our patients and their caregivers. But within these walls, we find incredibly strong bonds between co-workers who share common demands, common challenges and common wins. There’s a special connection that comes from shared experiences, and we want to celebrate the friendships that are flourishing within our health system. No one can pour from an empty cup, and nothing fills us up quite like a good pal.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
