Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Nightlife | Where to Go in the Valley
When it comes to a night out, or intimate tête-à-têtes with loved ones, the Mesilla Valley does not lack variety. The Game II is one of Las Cruces’ hottest spots to hit up and if you don’t believe us, just try and find parking after 6 p.m. With a huge outdoor patio that will accommodate all of your friends and family it is the perfect place to meet for lunch or dinner. You’ll find live music on the weekends, just get there early!
The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
Tons of El Paso Dudes Enjoyed Hitting the Punching Bag at the Bar
Many years ago there was a bar that existed that tons of social drinkers enjoyed going especially for the toys. The bar that doesn't exist anymore should ring a bell was located on the Westside of El Paso. The bar I am talking about is Pop's Cantina which used to...
Downtown El Paso Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival Comes Alive in October – Here’s What’s in Store
It's almost ofrenda season. The City of El Paso Dia de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown El Paso on the last Saturday of October. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Day of the Dead parade featuring a cavalcade of catrinas, catrins, calaveras and larger-than-life Mojigangas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lascruces.com
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
11 Legendary Artists Who Recorded Albums Here In El Paso
One thing that's always been a curiosity factor for me was where certain albums were recorded. You may not know it but there a handful of artists that indeed recorded albums in El Paso. You might know some these, some you might not. But all these records WERE recorded in...
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
lascrucesbulletin.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0