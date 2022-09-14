According to Soap Central, on "General Hospital," Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was headed to a leadership seminar in Aruba when her plane had to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida due to a hurricane. There she met an older lady who convinced Carly to hold on to something that made her happy, as the flight was canceled and she was stranded in the airport for an undetermined amount of time. Carly's thoughts drifted to that of Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), to whom she recently admitted that she reciprocated his romantic feelings. Part of the reasoning for attending the conference was to distance herself from Drew so she could figure out what was right for her in life.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO