earth.com

Drinking plenty of tea reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 cohort studies involving over one million adults from eight countries, moderate to high consumption of black, green, or Oolong tea is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). The experts – led by the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China – have found that drinking at least four cups of tea per day was linked to a 17 percent lower risk of developing T2D over an average period of ten years.
Exercise intensity linked to different mental health benefits

We’ve all heard about the benefits of exercise for our minds and bodies. However, researchers at Dartmouth College have discovered that the relationship between mental health and physical activity is more complicated than previously thought. “Mental health and memory are central to nearly everything we do in our everyday...
Massive global failures to control the Covid pandemic

A new report has been released by the Lancet Covid-19 Commission – a group of 28 international experts in epidemiology, vaccinology, public policy, and international cooperation established in 2020. According to the report, the death toll from Covid-19 is “both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure at multiple levels.”
