College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Tech NC State prediction and pick. This is a fascinating Week 3 game. Both teams have some upside, but no one is sure if either team can realize its potential. Texas Tech and North Carolina State are both mysterious, and this game should give us a better indication of where each team’s season is heading.
Texas A&M to make change at QB following loss to Appalachian State
Texas A&M is making a big change following its upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies will start Max Johnson at quarterback on Saturday against Miami. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had started Haynes King the first two games of the season. King did not exactly light things up against Sam Houston State, as he threw two interceptions.
LIVE: Tulane 17, Kansas State 10 FINAL
Following a dominating win over longtime conference foe Missouri, K-State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday as Tulane visits Manhattan for a 2 p.m. matchup on Big 12 Now. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats host Tulane. COIN TOSS: Kansas State has won the...
Louisiana vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview
Louisiana vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Louisiana (2-0), Rice (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Maryland vs. SMU updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Maryland Terrapins will take on the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. When you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent...
How to watch NC State vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Texas Tech might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
College football odds Week 3: How to bet SMU-Maryland
SMU @ Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) Maryland -3.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise SMU covers) Moneyline: Maryland -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); SMU +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 73 points...
