College Sports

ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Tech NC State prediction and pick. This is a fascinating Week 3 game. Both teams have some upside, but no one is sure if either team can realize its potential. Texas Tech and North Carolina State are both mysterious, and this game should give us a better indication of where each team’s season is heading.
247Sports

LIVE: Tulane 17, Kansas State 10 FINAL

Following a dominating win over longtime conference foe Missouri, K-State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday as Tulane visits Manhattan for a 2 p.m. matchup on Big 12 Now. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats host Tulane. COIN TOSS: Kansas State has won the...
College Football News

Louisiana vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Louisiana (2-0), Rice (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 3: How to bet SMU-Maryland

SMU @ Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) Maryland -3.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise SMU covers) Moneyline: Maryland -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); SMU +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 73 points...
