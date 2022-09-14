ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
KREM2

Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Public Schools#Clinic#K12#General Health#Medical Services#Sps
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy