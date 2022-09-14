Read full article on original website
Related
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cougar Gulch residents seek zone change: New zoning could buy time to address water woes
COEUR d’ALENE — In an effort to protect their water, Cougar Gulch residents are petitioning the county to change the area’s zoning. The proposed rezoning area includes about 340 parcels, totaling a little more than 3,600 acres, currently zoned as agricultural-suburban. The minimum parcel size for that zoning is 2 acres, with some exceptions.
ncwlife.com
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
KHQ Right Now
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
‘It feels like something sitting on me’: Students struggle with mental health after pandemic isolation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two and a half rocky years of the pandemic with remote learning and social distancing have changed many students’ lives, particularly students entering middle school. In-person learning, mixed with starting at a brand-new school, can be anxiety-inducing for some. One student was in the middle...
New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
Comments / 0