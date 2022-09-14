Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Scientists Identify How Particulate Pollution Triggers Lung Cancer
Scientists have discovered the connection between car fumes and lung cancer. The new study uncovered how fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers, known as PM2.5, triggers lung cancer in people who have never smoked. "The same particles in the air that derive from the combustion of fossil fuels, exacerbating...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Discovery
Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix
Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
Gas stoves can cause asthma in children and cancer in adults by emitting the same gas pumped out by cars on roads - even when they're turned off
Gas stoves can give children asthma and put adults at risk of cancer by emitting the same particles belched out by cars and trucks - and can do so even when they're switched off, scientists warn. Dr Jonathan Levy, an environmental health professor at Boston University, wrote for The Conversation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is ‘cloud seeding’ actually helping fight drought?
The western US has faced historic drought month after month, and the water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead are dangerously low. Those reservoirs provide much-needed water to millions of Americans and feed the agricultural industry in the region. The drought also reduces the ability to render hydroelectric power from these crucial water sources.
Phys.org
Costs of climate events: Heat waves cause exports to plummet worldwide
Extreme heat causes labor productivity to fall. Supply shortfalls caused by this have an impact on global trade: Less is exported and importers have to accept the losses of affected exporters or switch to other exporters, which causes additional costs. A study by ZEW Mannheim and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management shows for the first time that substantial parts of the trade-related economic damage from heat waves occur in countries that are not directly exposed to the temperature shocks.
natureworldnews.com
Fossilized Trees in Siberia Reveal Anthropogenic Warming Led to the Hottest Climate in over Seven Millennia
Fossilized trees in Siberia have just revealed the hottest summers or hottest climate in the last seven millennia is happening now. This is according to a new study led by researchers from the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The findings were based on the analysis of the annual growth...
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Researchers Reveal the Worst Methane Super-Emitters in the U.S.
Researchers pinpoint the worst sources of a powerful greenhouse gas including from farms, landfills, and coal mines.
technologynetworks.com
Contaminants From Burnt Human-Made Materials Linger in Waterways After Wildfires
As the frequency of wildfires has increased, so have pollutants in the waters from burned watersheds, say researchers in a review paper that highlights the need for more research in the area. “Much less studied are the effects of fire burning not only forests and grasslands but also houses, vehicles...
CBS News
Scientists hope wildfire smoke will help them predict future fires
The dark skies can be daunting -- but trying to breathe is just about unbearable with that thick smoke. While firefighters brave the firelines, scientists aren't far behind -- studying the smoke from it. The Mosquito Fire churning out more than monster clouds: information to help predict the next one.
Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops – surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil. Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves. Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even...
Phys.org
A closer look at third-hand smoke and its risks
Using state-of-the-art techniques, researchers have gained a better understanding of the complex mix of hazardous chemicals in third-hand smoke—the residual contamination from cigarette smoking—which can linger long after smoking has occurred and pose health risks to non-smokers. The study, led by the lab of Drew Gentner, associate professor...
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Yale University researchers have found that thirdhand cigarette smoke can expose non-smokers to a wide range of toxic or carcinogenic compounds even over long periods of time after smoking occurs. Thirdhand smoke, according to the researchers, is residual contamination from cigarette smoking that is slowly off-gassed,...
Comments / 0