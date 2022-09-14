ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Hugger

Scientists Identify How Particulate Pollution Triggers Lung Cancer

Scientists have discovered the connection between car fumes and lung cancer. The new study uncovered how fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers, known as PM2.5, triggers lung cancer in people who have never smoked. "The same particles in the air that derive from the combustion of fossil fuels, exacerbating...
CANCER
Discovery

Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix

Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Communication#Ozone#Scots
Popular Science

Is ‘cloud seeding’ actually helping fight drought?

The western US has faced historic drought month after month, and the water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead are dangerously low. Those reservoirs provide much-needed water to millions of Americans and feed the agricultural industry in the region. The drought also reduces the ability to render hydroelectric power from these crucial water sources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Costs of climate events: Heat waves cause exports to plummet worldwide

Extreme heat causes labor productivity to fall. Supply shortfalls caused by this have an impact on global trade: Less is exported and importers have to accept the losses of affected exporters or switch to other exporters, which causes additional costs. A study by ZEW Mannheim and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management shows for the first time that substantial parts of the trade-related economic damage from heat waves occur in countries that are not directly exposed to the temperature shocks.
ENVIRONMENT
Good News Network

New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air

A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Scientists hope wildfire smoke will help them predict future fires

The dark skies can be daunting -- but trying to breathe is just about unbearable with that thick smoke. While firefighters brave the firelines, scientists aren't far behind -- studying the smoke from it. The Mosquito Fire churning out more than monster clouds: information to help predict the next one.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Is your gas stove bad for your health?

Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops – surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil. Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves. Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even...
HEALTH
Phys.org

A closer look at third-hand smoke and its risks

Using state-of-the-art techniques, researchers have gained a better understanding of the complex mix of hazardous chemicals in third-hand smoke—the residual contamination from cigarette smoking—which can linger long after smoking has occurred and pose health risks to non-smokers. The study, led by the lab of Drew Gentner, associate professor...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Yale University researchers have found that thirdhand cigarette smoke can expose non-smokers to a wide range of toxic or carcinogenic compounds even over long periods of time after smoking occurs. Thirdhand smoke, according to the researchers, is residual contamination from cigarette smoking that is slowly off-gassed,...
