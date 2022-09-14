Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
wrestlinginc.com
Actor Cast In Kerry Von Erich Role Alongside Zac Efron In Upcoming Biopic
A new cast member has been added to the upcoming wrestling biopic, "Iron Claw," which "follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." Deadline announced that actor Jeremy Allen...
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Teases 'New' Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'
During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Bad Bunny Does Incredibly Charitable Act For Uvalde Survivor
Rap superstar and part-time professional wrestler Bad Bunny is no stranger to generous acts of charity. The rapper has continued to use his fame to do good, this time by assisting a group building a home for the family of Mayah Nicole Zamora, one of the survivors of the horrific shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, in May.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Damage CTRL's WWE SmackDown Status For This Week
After the tag team of IO SKY and Dakota Kai came out on top in their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE Raw" this week, it appears the dominant faction will be making their return to "WWE SmackDown." According to a report from PWInsider, Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this Friday.
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
