ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Armed man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as president’ arrested at Dairy Queen

By Bill Shannon, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKhhB_0hvVRjW000

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – An armed man in a rainbow wig claimed he was trying to “restore Trump as president” when he was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania last week.

Police were alerted to reports of a motorist driving erratically in Westmoreland County on the afternoon of Sept. 10, according to a Delmont Borough police report. While officers were looking for the driver’s Jeep, they were informed that he had pulled into the parking lot of a Dairy Queen, and entered the business wearing a bright yellow vest, a rainbow wig and carrying a handgun.

Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Jan Stawovy of Hunker, Pennsylvania. According to an affidavit, Stawovy first claimed he was working “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting.”

Police also noted that Stawovy was shouting and yelling profanities.

Police said Stawovy then claimed he “talked to God” and was a “prophet” and would “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”

WATCH: Hollywood restaurant owner tackles, detains robber who punched patron

He said he was working to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” according to court papers.

Stawovy reportedly told police he knew the Dairy Queen workers and they would “vouch” for him. The manager told police that Stawovy was in the store earlier that same day, when he placed $120 on the counter as a tip for “non-Democrats.” They told police they did not know who he was.

One of the responding officers noted that the man was suffering a “mental health crisis.” He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

A search of his car turned up two more loaded handguns — a 9mm and .22 caliber — along with 62 rounds of ammunition. Police noted that Stawovy didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Stawovy is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hunker, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hollywood, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Donald Trump
Tribune-Review

Tarentum police investigating Labor Day carjacking

Tarentum police are investigating after a woman told them she was carjacked at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. Sept. 5 along Heuser Way, not far from the Family Dollar store. No one was injured, according to Chief Bill Vakulick. The victim posted to social media about the incident, writing, “You...
TARENTUM, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Pennsylvania State Police#Dairy Queen#Violent Crime#Jeep#Democrats
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

New Hill District mural highlights messages of hope, solidarity against gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several community members joined together to put the finishing touches on what's become the largest mural in the Pittsburgh region -- with a message of hope and solidarity against gun violence.Over the summer, hundreds of people have been painting the walls of the new Salem's Market and Grill in the Hill District.It's called the "Moving Lives of Kids" mural. And yesterday was the third and final painting event of the summer.15 local and national artists, along with families from the Hill District, youth football teams, and community organizations have all contributed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield man in clown wig carrying loaded gun arrested at Delmont Dairy Queen

Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area about 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
DELMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles police warn Hyundai and Kia owners of thieves using USB plugs to steal cars

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds.  North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles.  "If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post. The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy