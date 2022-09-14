ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Metal straw nearly kills Long Island four-year-old in freak fall

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPr51_0hvVQuwY00

Charlie DeFraia was enjoying a summertime yoghurt on the front porch, sipping through a metal straw, when the four-year-old lost his balance and fell. It was an ordinary moment nearly cost him his life.

The straw pierced Charlie’s tongue and throat and punctured his carotid artery, leading his internist father to realise just how serious the injury might be. The carotid is one of four major arteries supplying blood and oxygen to the brain.

“I just saw blood on his face. I assumed he busted his nose or his lip, or bit his tongue,” the boy’s mother, Crystal DeFraia, told Today earlier this month. “I never could have imagined that it was as serious as it was.”

The straw remained in the drink and hadn’t broken the skin on her son’s throat, so initially it wasn’t as evident just how dire the situation was. The extreme amount of blood, though, was the terrifying giveaway, the outlet reported.

“It was evident that he was really losing a serious amount of blood, and he actually stopped breathing on me a couple times,” Dr. Charles DeFraia, 38, told Today. “I had to protect his airway, and that’s really all I could do at that point.”

An ambulance quickly arrived after the family called 911 and whisked Charlie to the hospital. Local police shut down roads along the way to facilitate a faster trip, Today reported.

“As a parent, you’re spiraling. You’re watching your son dying in front of your eyes,” Ms DeFraia told the outlet.

Trauma doctors were, initially, also flummoxed by the extent of the four-year-old’s injuries.

“As soon as they wheeled him in, there was just blood everywhere. I’ve been a surgeon for over 30 years, and it was a lot of blood,” said Dr. Richard Scriven, chief of pediatric trauma at Stony Brook Trauma Center, told Today. “He had really no measurable blood pressure. … He essentially had lost nearly all his blood.”

Doctors eventually asked the DeFraias if anything could have pierced Charlie’s throat - and they thought of the straw.

“I was like, now this unfortunately totally makes sense,” Dr Scriven told Today.

He and Dr David Chesler, Stony Brook’s director of pediatric neurosurgery, stopped the boy’s bleeding, and while the latter “wasn’t worried about him dying at that point,” he was concerned about “what kind of neurological insult he was going to suffer from this,” Dr Chesler told Today .

Charlie’s freak injury was so complex that the team had to call in another doctor, director of the Stony Brook Cerebrovascular Center Dr David Fiorella, the outlet reported. Going in through the right femoral artery in the boy’s thigh, Dr Fiorella threaded a catheter all the way to his neck and rebuilt a new artery using metal stents that essentially built “scaffolding” to ensure arterial flow, he told Today.

He then used a stent graft, “so what it did is recreated a brand new carotid artery inside Charlie’s old carotid artery,” Dr Fiorella said. “In doing that, it not only stopped the bleeding and sealed off the bleeding, but also restored normal blood flow to the right side of Charlie’s brain.”

After spending a week in a medically-induced coma, Charlie woke up with some mobility issues that began quickly improving; he was discharged on 7 July and scheduled to begin kindergarten last week.

“We’re so thankful,” his mother told Today , adding that the family’s cache of metal straws had “been in the garbage since the day after the accident.”

The Independent has contacted the Stony Brook Trauma Center and the DeFraias family for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire

An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Blood Flow#Straws#Accident
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Girl, 14, and her baby have gone missing: Police make urgent appeal for young mother and her child 'last seen outside a Premier Inn' who could be with a 22-year-old man

A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-old baby have gone missing in West Yorkshire, police have said. Annabella Refaelova and her child Robert Rafael were last seen outside the Premier Inn, Brighouse at 8.55pm last night. The police also believe that the pair were with 22-year-old Robert Rafael, who was wearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home

Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
MONTE VISTA, CO
The Independent

The Independent

847K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy