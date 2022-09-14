Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
actionnewsnow.com
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect who fired shot in South Oroville arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the investigation of shots fired in South Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. Police responded to the area of A Street and Roseben Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers learned that a man fired a single...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
actionnewsnow.com
Wearing heavy firefighter gear, Corning man walks 18 miles to honor 9/11 victims
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning man recently honored the victims of 9/11 in a big way, by walking 18 miles all while wearing firefighter gear. Jason Lomeli is an 11-year army veteran. This is the second time he has made the walk. Lomeli says he wants to make sure...
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville police officer files federal lawsuit claiming race discrimination, retaliatory actions
OROVILLE, Calif. - Another Oroville police officer filed a lawsuit against the city in federal court in Sacramento on Thursday. It was filed on behalf of Oroville Police Sergeant Michael Sears, a Black man. The complaint outlines a long list of allegations of race discrimination, denial of due process for...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Anderson woman found
ANDERSON, Calif. 8:13 P.M. UPDATE - Authorities say that Aurora Urban has been located and is now safe. The Anderson Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance. ORIGINAL POST. The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who is...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
actionnewsnow.com
Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday
The Chico Fire Department started using Greenfire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable. Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday. The Chico Fire Department started using GreenFire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable.
