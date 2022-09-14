OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO