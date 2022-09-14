Read full article on original website
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
A Drag Queen Christmas Heads Back To El Paso For Some Holiday Fun
Get ready for some Ho! Ho! Ho! holiday fun as A Drag Queen Christmas returns to the Sun City in December. Spend an evening rolling in laughter, singing along to fan favorite tunes with a twist as A Drag Queen Christmas celebrates with some festive holiday fun. Now in its...
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
Las Cruces Nightlife | Where to Go in the Valley
When it comes to a night out, or intimate tête-à-têtes with loved ones, the Mesilla Valley does not lack variety. The Game II is one of Las Cruces’ hottest spots to hit up and if you don’t believe us, just try and find parking after 6 p.m. With a huge outdoor patio that will accommodate all of your friends and family it is the perfect place to meet for lunch or dinner. You’ll find live music on the weekends, just get there early!
The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
Downtown El Paso Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival Comes Alive in October – Here’s What’s in Store
It's almost ofrenda season. The City of El Paso Dia de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown El Paso on the last Saturday of October. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Day of the Dead parade featuring a cavalcade of catrinas, catrins, calaveras and larger-than-life Mojigangas.
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
Tons of El Paso Dudes Enjoyed Hitting the Punching Bag at the Bar
Many years ago there was a bar that existed that tons of social drinkers enjoyed going especially for the toys. The bar that doesn't exist anymore should ring a bell was located on the Westside of El Paso. The bar I am talking about is Pop's Cantina which used to...
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
El Paso’s Cinta De Oro Hosting Meet & Greet Book Signing Friday
Wrestler Cinta de Oro is hosting a meet and greet and book signing in celebration of his new book, and everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event this Friday in downtown El Paso. Born and raised on the Borderland, Cinta de Oro attended Burgess High School and grew up...
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
