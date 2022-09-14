Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
‘He’s all legs’: Reece Potter’s height a luxury for Lexington Catholic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Height on a basketball court is a luxury. “Being able to dunk everything possible, being able to give them a reason to keep coming back,” Reece Potter said. Most big men end up having a growth spurt at some point. Lexington Catholic senior...
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper doubles down on criticism toward Kentucky even after Florida win
Roman Harper appreciates Kentucky fans for listening to him, but he isn’t backing down. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum, Harper said that his opinion about Kentucky’s toughness on the offensive line remains firm even after a 26-16 win over Florida last Saturday in the Swamp. “My opinion still...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
classiccountry1070.com
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ benefit concert
Kentucky natives Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam will perform at the just-announced “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert set for Tuesday, October 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. “Kentucky Rising” was organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer. According to a...
14news.com
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
‘Rainbow Mass’ draws thousands of Catholics to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-running Catholic Mass returns for the first time to Owensboro in two years following the pandemic. Wednesday’s “Rainbow Mass” brought together seventeen Catholic schools from across Western Kentucky to the Owensboro Sportscenter. We’re told the Rainbow Mass began in the 1980’s. The Mass gets its name from the different school […]
visitowensboro.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Perform Live in Owensboro
You can see world class musicians Nitty Gritty Dirt Band perform live in Owensboro on November 19! With a refreshed lineup and more energy than ever before, this is the perfect time to hear the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The six-member band will hit the stage at the Bluegrass Music...
Taking to the skies for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow
The show featured vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and some of the nation's top aerobatic performers.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
Missing Georgia girl last seen in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find a missing teenage girl from Georgia. Police say 16-year-old Kareena Singh went missing in Owensboro on Tuesday. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes. Kareena also weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’3″ tall. Police […]
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP
The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
14news.com
City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city. During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
