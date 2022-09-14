Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results
MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
wevv.com
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP
The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
WTVW
Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
hancockclarion.com
Getting to know you: Ami Hunt
Ami Hunt was born and raised in Lewisport. She is the daughter of Keith and the late Donna Westerfield. “We were very family-oriented and involved with the community,” she said. “I guess that’s why I’ve never left. My heart’s in Lewisport.”. Growing up, Ami said...
Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County Humane Society at full capacity, unable to take new animals in
The Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville, Kentucky, says it's reached its limit on animals. Officials with the humane society say they're currently taking care of about 100 animals, meaning that no new surrenders can be taken in at this time. A statement from the humane society apologized and asked...
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
Cool Photos Inside the New Oasis Tanning Salon in Owensboro
Saturday, September 24th is going to be a big day for Troy and Kara Schwartz. The Owensboro couple will be unveiling the brand New Oasis Tanning Salon, a business they recently purchased from Dee Ann Rice, who, alongside her late husband Tommy, owned Oasis Tanning Salon for decades. The Schwartz...
4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Columbia Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night. We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may […]
UPDATE: Van removed from Franklin Street sinkhole
(WEHT) -- Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews currently on the scene of a water main break West Franklin Street and 7th Street.
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
warricknews.com
Boonville Square welcomes new development
BOONVILLE — Boonville residents who frequent the town square may have noticed a new development on the Northwest corner of the courthouse lawn. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction began on a new gazebo that will serve as the final piece of the Boonville Square Revitalization Master Plan, a plan set out by the Warrick County Commissioners in 2011.
Music festival coming to Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned. Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex […]
wevv.com
Ellis Park in Henderson to be sold to Churchill Downs
Ellis Park in Henderson is about to transfer ownership once again as the current owners get set to hand over the reigns to Churchill Downs. The company announced today it signed a definitive agreement to purchase Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC. The total compensation package includes...
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire in the area of Woodland Knoll Lane and Sandalwood Court on Thursday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a garage fire that's attached to the house. We're told this was a second alarm fire. Our crew on scene reports the...
14news.com
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
Fire crews respond to Warrick County house fire
(WEHT) - Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire in Warrick County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
spencercountyonline.com
Santa Claus Town Council Special Meetings
The Santa Claus Town Council will hold a special meeting on September 19, 2022 at 5:00pm concerning who on the council and who for the town of Santa Claus will attend a meeting that Riverview is requesting. The meeting will be held at the Santa Claus Town Hall located 90N Holiday Blvd Santa Claus, IN 47579.
