Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
No place to call home
Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening
September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
Despite attempt to block testimony, friend of Andrew Joseph III says HCSO advised them to cross I-4
The witness gave an emotional testimony about the events leading up to Joseph's death.
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000
Moffitt cancer researcher, firefighter arrested in human trafficking sting: deputies
Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.
Local Heroes Across All Walks of Life – Jack Asbury: Batman of Spring Hill
From day-to-day, Jack Asbury acts the role of an everyday hero as a Spring Hill EMT. Yet sometimes, Asbury dons a costume and becomes a hero of another sort. He is known as the Batman of Spring Hill. “I would like to nominate the Batman of Spring Hill for this...
U-Haul stolen in Clearwater leaves family without life belongings
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay region family is asking for help in finding a U-Haul they said was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Pinellas County. It was stolen either on or before Sept. 4, from the Holiday Inn parking lot located at 3535 Ulmerton Rd.
1 dead after car crashes into HART bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man’s vehicle, police say
One person is dead after a shooting in West Tampa on Saturday, according to Tampa Police.
Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
U-Haul apologizes after family's belongings lost in moving truck mixup
A new family to the Tampa Bay area is finally getting some answers as to what happened to their moving truck they believed had been stolen.
St. Pete man arrested after woman’s body found in a burning dumpster, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a third suspect in its investigation of a burned body found in an alleyway.
PASCO NEWS: Dade City barn 'total loss' after fire
DADE CITY, FLA - Pasco Firefighters responded to a barn fire overnight that closed portions of State Road 52 for a few hours. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night on San Angela Drive in Dade City. Westbound lanes of State Road 52 were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The barn is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
