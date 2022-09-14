ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
franchising.com

Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening

September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
HUDSON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Hernando County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Dade City barn 'total loss' after fire

DADE CITY, FLA - Pasco Firefighters responded to a barn fire overnight that closed portions of State Road 52 for a few hours. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night on San Angela Drive in Dade City. Westbound lanes of State Road 52 were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The barn is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DADE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy