CO Lottery

Colorado State

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

09-21-22-29-31

(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

07-13-20-21-27-29

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000

Lotto Plus

04-26-27-28-38-39

(four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Lucky For Life

04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7

(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

Powerball

09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000

