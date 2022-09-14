CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
09-21-22-29-31
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lotto
07-13-20-21-27-29
(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000
Lotto Plus
04-26-27-28-38-39
(four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Lucky For Life
04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
