Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special...
Indiana Daily Student
Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected
As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
WTHR
Lawmakers, doctors concerned crisis pregnancy centers will expand under Indiana's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With abortion now banned in nearly all cases in Indiana, pregnant women in need of help or health care will now have far fewer places to turn for help. Crisis pregnancy centers are everywhere, spread out all around the Hoosier State. But they cannot offer abortions or even health care.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfyi.org
Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race
Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
WTHR
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access
INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers?
Voters in Madison, Delaware and Henry counties might reasonably suppose they sent their state senator to the Indiana Statehouse to represent them. But instead, Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, declared on the Senate floor this summer: “I’m up here today to represent Jesus.” Gaskill was explaining why he would vote to ban nearly all abortions in […] The post Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Kentucky abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state's constitution. The group Protect...
Many health care experts in Indiana unsure of answers to patients' abortion questions
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban is now in effect with very few exceptions to the law. The only procedures allowed are for women who were raped, victims of incest, whose lives are in danger or whose fetus has a fatal condition. Local health care providers are trying to navigate...
Constitutionality of law for violent offenders goes to Kentucky Supreme Court
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders. Arguments were heard by justices in two cases out of Jefferson County, a statement from the Supreme Court said. Attorneys for two people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
KENTUCKY, USA — Touting her time as United Nations ambassador for Donald Trump, Republican Kelly Craft told a hometown crowd Tuesday that her work on the world stage showed she's tough enough to "fight for Kentucky values" as she kicked off her 2023 campaign for governor. Looking past her...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
city-countyobserver.com
New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties
New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties. (10 commercial courts around the state have been established: in Allen, Elkhart, Floyd, Hamilton, Lake, Madison, Marion, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties) The Indiana Supreme Court hosted a reception Wednesday to provide information to Indiana businesses, lawyers, legislators, and...
Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 3