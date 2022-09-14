ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WHAS11

Indiana judge declines request to block state's abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected

As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban

Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access

INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers?

Voters in Madison, Delaware and Henry counties might reasonably suppose they sent their state senator to the Indiana Statehouse to represent them. But instead, Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, declared on the Senate floor this summer: “I’m up here today to represent Jesus.” Gaskill was explaining why he would vote to ban nearly all abortions in […] The post Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11

Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties

New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties. (10 commercial courts around the state have been established: in Allen, Elkhart, Floyd, Hamilton, Lake, Madison, Marion, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties) The Indiana Supreme Court hosted a reception Wednesday to provide information to Indiana businesses, lawyers, legislators, and...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
INDIANA STATE
