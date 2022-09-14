Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened at T. W. Josey High School, Saturday afternoon September 17th. Officials say the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. following a football game outside of the football stadium. Deputies located two victims who appeared to have...
Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek missing Augusta mom, 2-year-old daughter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her 2 year-old-daughter. Jasmin Allen, 25, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive, according to authorities. She was driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression. Allen is with her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen.
Augusta man arrested after police chase through Aiken and Richmond counties
A police chase through two states led to the arrest of an Augusta man. Quentin Shawn Lister, 34, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after leading police on a chase Friday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgac.com
Another Shooting Reported Outside a Richmond County Football Stadium
Less than 24 hours after a shooting was reported Friday night outside the stadium at Lucy C, Laney High School, another shooting was reported late this afternoon outside the stadium at Josey High School in Richmond County. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
WRDW-TV
Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive
Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney
From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
Shooting suspect leads deputies across state line in high-speed chase
He is being held at Richmond County Detention Center until his extradition back to Aiken County and is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder.
wgac.com
Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta mother & daughter found safe
25-year-old Jasmin Allen was last seen on September 13th at 11:00 p.m. leaving her home on the 2800 block of Conniston Drive.
Cold Case Project | Teresa McElderry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Alabama mother moved to Augusta with her children to turn her life around. And she did. But that victory soon met tragedy when she was brutally killed. “I definitely remember her dancing, like doing the Cry Baby at parties. Tearing it up too.” Jawona Caldwell, who is 30-years-old, remembers the fun […]
wach.com
Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The driver of a pickup truck has died after a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County Saturday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says. Master Trooper David Jones says a 1995 Dodge...
RCSO searching for missing 16-year old
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Jayla Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes. Jayla is known to […]
Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
wfxg.com
6 weeks later: A look at the effects of new police force in Columbia County schools
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - School has been in session in Columbia County for several weeks, and parents may have noticed they are receiving more communication this year about incidents taking place on campuses. Traditionally, the district relied on the local sheriff's department to handle situations such as fights and threats...
WJBF.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
Comments / 0