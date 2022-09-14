ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek missing Augusta mom, 2-year-old daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her 2 year-old-daughter. Jasmin Allen, 25, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive, according to authorities. She was driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression. Allen is with her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
State
Washington State
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive

Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobby Jones#Brown Hair
wgac.com

Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney

From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Teresa McElderry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Alabama mother moved to Augusta with her children to turn her life around. And she did.  But that victory soon met tragedy when she was brutally killed.  “I definitely remember her dancing, like doing the Cry Baby at parties. Tearing it up too.”   Jawona Caldwell, who is 30-years-old, remembers the fun […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing 16-year old

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Jayla Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes. Jayla is known to […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy