ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Parents sue after school bus ran over and killed 6-year-old girl in front of brothers

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cm0x2_0hvVNrcO00

The parents of six-year-old Emory Sayre, who was hit and killed by her own school bus , is suing the school district and two companies responsible for the vehicle.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Sean and Tori Tayre, Emory's parents, have filed a complaint in Dallas County against the Brock Independent School District as well as the Blue Bird bus manufacturer and Rush Truck Centres of Texas , which sold the school the bus.

On 25 April, Emory was the last child to exit her bus. When she stepped out of the vehicle she fell down and rolled under the right side of the bus. The bus then began driving, running her over with its front right and rear tires. She died an hour later at the Medical City hospital in Weatherford, Texas.

After learning that Emory had been run over, the Brock Independent School District issued a statement on its Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon,” the district said. “No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers.”

John Tarrant, the director of communications at Brock ISD, told The Independent the district could not comment further on the incident due to pending litigation.

“We continue to offer our prayers and condolences to Emory’s family. Based on potential legal action the District doesn’t have any further comments at this time,” he said.

According to broadcaster WFAA , which obtained a copy of the complaint, the lawsuit brought by Emory's parents is demanding damages in excess of $1m and alleges the school was negligent in its upkeep of the buses and should be liable for alleged insufficient training for its drivers.

It also claims Blue Bird and the retailer sold a bus they allegedly knew was unsafe because, the complaint claims, the bus lacked safety features present in other busses like cameras, sensors or a front crossing arm.

The Independent has reached out to the bus manufactuerer and retailer for comment.

Emory's family spoke with WFAA and revealed that the girl's two brothers witnessed the event as it occurred in front of their home.

Ms Sayre said her daughter had to be airlifted to a hospital. She rushed there to be with her daughter, but was told she had died.

“The doctor came in and he looked at me and he said, ‘I’m sorry, you know, she – she didn’t make it.’ At the time I didn’t have a reaction. I just stood there and looked at him,” Ms Sayre told the broadcaster. “I sat there for about 30 minutes. Just staring.”

The family said it no longer allows their children to ride school buses.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home

Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
MONTE VISTA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
MESQUITE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video

Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
MONTE VISTA, CO
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Police arrest 12-year-old after shooting of 13-year-old boy at school

Authorities in Oakland, California have arrested a 12-year-old boy after they say he shot a 13-year-old at school. Just before 1:30 on Monday afternoon, a 13-year-old student was shot inside his school, Madison Park Academy, by a 12-year-old, NBC Bay Area first reported, citing law enforcement officials. It is not yet known if the child suspected of shooting the student also attends Madison Park Academy.
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy