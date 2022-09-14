Parents sue after school bus ran over and killed 6-year-old girl in front of brothers

The parents of six-year-old Emory Sayre, who was hit and killed by her own school bus , is suing the school district and two companies responsible for the vehicle.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Sean and Tori Tayre, Emory's parents, have filed a complaint in Dallas County against the Brock Independent School District as well as the Blue Bird bus manufacturer and Rush Truck Centres of Texas , which sold the school the bus.

On 25 April, Emory was the last child to exit her bus. When she stepped out of the vehicle she fell down and rolled under the right side of the bus. The bus then began driving, running her over with its front right and rear tires. She died an hour later at the Medical City hospital in Weatherford, Texas.

After learning that Emory had been run over, the Brock Independent School District issued a statement on its Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon,” the district said. “No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers.”

John Tarrant, the director of communications at Brock ISD, told The Independent the district could not comment further on the incident due to pending litigation.

“We continue to offer our prayers and condolences to Emory’s family. Based on potential legal action the District doesn’t have any further comments at this time,” he said.

According to broadcaster WFAA , which obtained a copy of the complaint, the lawsuit brought by Emory's parents is demanding damages in excess of $1m and alleges the school was negligent in its upkeep of the buses and should be liable for alleged insufficient training for its drivers.

It also claims Blue Bird and the retailer sold a bus they allegedly knew was unsafe because, the complaint claims, the bus lacked safety features present in other busses like cameras, sensors or a front crossing arm.

The Independent has reached out to the bus manufactuerer and retailer for comment.

Emory's family spoke with WFAA and revealed that the girl's two brothers witnessed the event as it occurred in front of their home.

Ms Sayre said her daughter had to be airlifted to a hospital. She rushed there to be with her daughter, but was told she had died.

“The doctor came in and he looked at me and he said, ‘I’m sorry, you know, she – she didn’t make it.’ At the time I didn’t have a reaction. I just stood there and looked at him,” Ms Sayre told the broadcaster. “I sat there for about 30 minutes. Just staring.”

The family said it no longer allows their children to ride school buses.